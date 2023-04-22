TCL introduced two series of air conditioners with Wi-Fi support, IFEEL function and self-diagnosis

MOSCOW, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics manufacturer and the world's No. 2 TV brand, has announced the launch of two split system product lines, T-PRO and Elite series.

Smart Features

TCL AC Smart Control

Both series support management via mobile application TCL Home App. Controlled by TCL Home App or TCL smart TV, soundbar via Google Assistant.

Elite series

The Elite inverter series includes two models: TAC-09CHSA/DSEI-W and TAC-12CHSA/DSEI-W, with 9000 BTU and 12000 BTU respectively.

An important feature of this series is the Smart Inverter. It can reach the desired temperature faster and maintain it efficiently, with accuracy up to ±1°C, reducing energy consumption by 30 to 60 percent. The heating speed to 40°C is 60 seconds, and cooling to 18°C - 30 seconds.

T-PRO Series

The second series - T-PRO - continues the series of non-inverter split systems, with smart control, self-cleaning systems and health filters. The series includes three models: TAC-07CHSA/TPG-W, TAC-09CHSA/TPG-W and TAC-12CHSA/TPG-W, with capacities of 7000, 9000 and 12000 BTU.

Everything for comfort and convenience

Both series are equipped with a 4-stage air purification system, where negative oxygen ions neutralize allergens present in the air. This method is also used in previous series of TCL air conditioners. Health filters block external pollutants. The filter cleaning reminder is automatically displayed on the display.

Another bonus is automatic reloading. In case of a sudden power outage, the air conditioner resumes operation in the previous mode, thanks to saving the settings, the blinds will return to the previous position, providing the desired air flow direction.

Both series of air conditioners have already appeared in DNS stores. Service is provided both in official centers and through a free hotline 8-800-77-07-888.

TAC-09CHSA/DSEI-W Elite series: https://www.dns-shop.ru/product/911f3dd14c4ced20/kondicioner-nastennyj-split-sistema-tcl-tac-09chsadsei-w/

TAC-12CHSA/TPG-W T-PRO series: https://www.dns-shop.ru/product/38a0d44b4c4ced20/kondicioner-nastennyj-split-sistema-tcl-tac-12chsatpg-w/

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a fast growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it currently operates in over 160 markets worldwide. TCL specializes in research, development and production of consumer electronics, including TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Thanks to its own production facilities, TCL guarantees the quality and high technology of air conditioners and other equipment. This is evidenced by the fact that last year TCL ranked 3rd in the world in terms of annual sales of air conditioners.

