TCL Inspires Greatness at IFA 2025, Bringing Olympic Spirit to the Future of Technology

Unveiling of TCL ECORA™ bridges culture, technology, and sustainability

creating a new way to upcycle ceramic waste while increasing durability

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL is proud to host a ground-breaking showcase at IFA 2025, marking its first appearance since becoming an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner. The event will spotlight TCL's latest innovations, highlighting how the company will elevate experiences for fans and athletes worldwide through the transformative power of technology.

Bringing the spirit of sport to IFA, the TCL booth features a dramatic centerpiece - the TCL Olympic Freestyle Skiing Slope The TCLGreen exhibition zone at TCL’s booth features a display of its groundbreaking new TCL ECORA™ sustainable material

TCL's presence at IFA features a range of products spanning audiovisual displays, RayNeo augmented reality (AR) glasses, AI-powered home appliances, smart connected mobile devices and sustainable innovations. The TCL booth immerses visitors in a space inspired by the Winter Olympics, bringing the energy of sport to IFA with a dramatic centerpiece – the TCL Olympic Freestyle Skiing Slope.

"TCL is honored to be at the forefront of IFA 2025 as an official Worldwide Olympic Partner," said Wei Xue, Vice President of TCL Technology and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation. "This year's exhibition reflects TCL's broader vision for not only enhancing everyday life but also inspiring greatness on a global scale, which parallels the Olympic spirit of pursuing excellence and pushing boundaries."

TCLGreen Introduces A Leap Forward in Upcycling Ceramic Waste

TCL is also proud to unveil TCL ECORA™, a breakthrough material inspired by Eastern aesthetic culture, at IFA. Upcycling ceramic waste from Jingdezhen, the cradle of Chinese porcelain, TCL transforms it into high-performance plastic fillers to create the first composite material of its kind. The result, TCL ECORA™, provides increased durability and surface hardness alongside a stone-like feel suitable for use in a wide range of products. This approach creates a new use for ceramic waste to help divert it from landfill, underscoring TCL's commitment to innovation and sustainable design.

At its booth, TCL showcases samples of the injection-molded material alongside 3D-printed forms, demonstrating the properties of TCL ECORA™. Co-developed with Chris Lefteri Design following their collaboration announced at IFA 2024, this marks a new milestone for TCLGreen, TCL's global initiative to create a greener planet for all while enhancing personal wellbeing.

TCL NXTHOME™ Makes Global Debut

Shaped by TCLArt's vision to "Inspire the Artist of Tomorrow," TCL NXTHOME™ integrates smart home solutions with lifestyle appliances. This new collection fuses innovation and artistry, transforming the concept of modern living.

The TCL C8K TV, featuring Audio by Bang & Olufsen and crafted with Alcantara's luxury materials, takes the home theater to the next level. Its Moving Colors CMF panel transforms hues with light, echoing the emotional richness of cinema and sound.

The company's whisper-quiet, voice-controlled TCL FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner provides a next generation quality of comfort by filtering harmful particles from the air and leveraging the power of AI to save energy, providing a restful night's sleep while combating scorching summer temperatures.

TCL CSOT Showcases Industry-Leading Display Technologies

Through APEX, TCL CSOT's advanced display technology brand, TCL will unveil several groundbreaking technologies at IFA, blending cutting-edge performance with environmental responsibility. These include the Ultra Low Power 8:9 Art TV Display, a revolutionary 85-inch screen that pairs ultra-high resolution with exceptional energy efficiency, and delivers museum-quality art presentation by featuring a paper-like anti-reflection polarizer.

TCL will also introduce the world's first 14-inch Oxide IJP OLED Notebook Display, which offers users vibrant visuals and extended battery life. Its inkjet printing process maximizes material efficiency, setting a new standard for next-generation mobile computing displays.

Team TCL Inspires Greatness on a Global Stage

As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL has established a dedicated support program for those participating in the Games – Team TCL. Comprising a group of extraordinary athletes, Team TCL members not only strive for excellence on the field but also embody the spirit of surpassing limits, reflecting TCL's mission to "Inspire Greatness." Team TCL was launched on August 18 with the appointment of freestyle skier Eileen Gu as TCL's Global Brand Ambassador.

During IFA, seven athletes have been officially announced as new members of Team TCL, including Dutch allround speed skater Joy Beune and Italian alpine skier Alex Vinatzer, both of whom visited TCL's booth and experienced its cutting-edge products first-hand. Also joining the team are three Swedish cross-country skiers and two alpine skiers from France and Italy. Team TCL will continue to expand as more exceptional athletes from around the world join, adding to the brand's global perspective and furthering its vision of inspiring greatness.

With over 215,000 visitors expected at IFA 2025, TCL is excited to show its newest products and innovations across three core industries – consumer electronics, display technology, and clean energy. This reflects TCL's dedication to enhancing everyday life through cutting-edge technologies, as well as advancing the Olympic Movement by inspiring everyone to strive for greatness.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL—short for "The Creative Life"—embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions—including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy—that enhance customer experiences through TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

As of now, with 46 R&D centers and 38 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765939/iMAGE1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765938/iMAGE2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748692/Picture1__1_Logo.jpg