TCL Extends Global Partnership with FIBA to Continue Inspiring Greatness on the Basketball Court

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global intelligent technology company and the Global Top 2 TV Brand, today announced an extension of its global partnership with FIBA, following a highly successful six-year collaboration which dated back to 2018. The agreement, part of TCL's well-established, global premium sports sponsorship program, highlights the company's commitment to uniting global fans through the power of basketball and inspiring greatness everywhere.

"Over the years, the TCL brand has become synonymous with sports excellence through our strategic cooperation and ecosystem of innovative products that improves lives and experiences," said Wei Xue, Vice President of TCL Technology and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation. "We are delighted to continue as a FIBA Global Partner and further accelerate the development and progress of basketball globally."

Throughout the partnership, TCL played a crucial role in helping make possible FIBA's largest and most successful events in history. In addition to premium brand visibility on the courts, TCL presented the "TCL Player of the Game" award at the end of each FIBA game, including the games at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. For the tournament, TCL supported an intensive three-day planning workshop for FIBA partners and facilitators in the Philippines, built commercial display booths in all three host countries, and set up Fan Cams for on-court activities in all 92 games.

The extended partnership provides TCL with essential commercial rights across all FIBA competitions until end of 2027, which include the men's and women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, the FIBA Continental Cups for both men and women, FIBA Youth World Cups, the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026, and FIBA's pinnacle event, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027.

"FIBA and TCL enjoy a strong partnership that is now being extended to a third consecutive World Cup cycle," said Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Secretary General. "TCL has not only become synonymous with some of the best player performances in FIBA competitions, but they have also shown a great appetite to support wider basketball campaigns. The highly active part they have played in promoting women in basketball, one of our strategic priorities, is the kind of added value that makes us particularly satisfied to be extending this agreement for another four years."

Under its global #TCLforHer pillar, TCL became the Global Promotional Partner of "Her World, Her Rules" in 2021, one of FIBA's most recognized initiatives which aims to increase the participation of girls in basketball by recruiting more players at school age through a range of activities. An extension of TCL's mission to inspire more young female hoopers, the "Break & Believe" campaign was later launched in 2022 with FIBA to help women and girls build self-confidence and unleash their full potential.

Rooted in its vision to Inspire Greatness, TCL is committed to celebrating the connective and inclusive spirit of basketball beyond the courts. Supported by its portfolio of cutting-edge home entertainment products ranging from TVs to soundbars, TCL brings sports fans worldwide a truly immersive at-home viewing experience, allowing them to experience greatness in every corner of life.

TCL is a leading global intelligent technology company. As a leading technology company, TCL provides diversified consumer electronics covering TVs, smartphones, audio and smart home products, as well as display technology and clean energy solutions.

