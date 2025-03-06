TCL Exhibits Innovations at MWC 2025 as a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After becoming the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category, TCL hosted an extensive innovation showcase at Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC), a premier global exhibition for the mobile communications industry, through TCL Technology and TCL Industries. TCL's MWC 2025 participation marked the company's first appearance at an international exhibition since announcing its Worldwide Olympic Partnership.

1 2 3

MWC is one of the world's largest annual exhibitions in mobile innovation. In 2024, it welcomed over 101,000 global attendees. This year, TCL's exhibit spans 400 square meters—double the size of the previous year.

"We are proud to showcase our technologies at MWC 2025 as an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner," said Joanne Du, CEO of TCL Industries. "Beyond demonstrating our commitment to driving innovation that enhances everyday life, our exhibit at MWC 2025 connects us with the global industry to discover new possibilities in display technologies, 5G connectivity, and AI-powered solutions. Through these efforts, we strive to redefine intelligent experiences and shape a better future for all."

TCL products will drive new experiences for fans and athletes, from digital displays at the Olympic and Paralympic to household appliances in the Olympic Village. Contributing to the IOC's AI Agenda, TCL will enhance both on-site and at-home experiences. It will also support the 'Athlete Moment' initiative, helping athletes stay connected with the love and support of their friends and families during competitions.

Among the technologies included in TCL's Olympic partnership, TCL smart displays will be used to enable a more immersive visual experience, bringing fans closer to the action in and around the stadiums.

At MWC 2025, TCL CSOT presented the APEX brand, which focuses on delivering pleasant display experience, reliable vision health, eco-friendly features, and unlimited future imagination. Under this brand, TCL CSOT demonstrated its advanced Inkjet Printing (IJP) OLED displays along with industry-leading innovations, including enabling the world's first OLED laptop with camera-under-panel technology. These products embodied one or more of APEX's core pillars to enhance next-generation intelligent devices.

Furthermore, TCL reaffirmed its commitment to human-centered innovation by debuting the RayNeo Air 3s AR glasses. In addition to its advanced displays and eye care, the RayNeo Air 3s features the world's first dual opposing acoustic chamber design. TCL also displayed the RayNeo X3 Pro, powered by the world's smallest light engine for a lightweight design. These products represent advancements in display technology, design, and intelligence to seamlessly integrate digital interactions into everyday life.

Founded in 1981, TCL is dedicated to empowering a smart, healthy lifestyle by enabling next-generation intelligent experiences. With 46 R&D centers and 38 manufacturing bases worldwide, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions. Its MWC 2025 appearance reaffirms the company's dedication to enhancing everyday life with its technologies. And as a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, TCL will elevate the Olympic experience through technology, helping to shape a more connected future for everyone.

About TCL

TCL, which stands for "The Creative Life," embodies creativity in every facet of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is committed to delivering smart technology solutions—including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy—that enhance customer experiences. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category through to 2032.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633026/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633025/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633024/3.jpg