TCL CSOT Unveils APEX: An Advanced Display Technology Brand to Redefine Visual Experience

In an era where displays are ubiquitous, the complexity of parameters and the barriers to technical understanding have become major pain points for most users when selecting display panels. With 15 years of experience and expertise, TCL CSOT has developed APEX, aiming to simplify this process, reducing users' technical cognition barriers and product selection costs.

Leveraging core technologies such as HVA, HFS, IJP OLED, FMM OLED, MLCD and MLED as well as the use of eco-friendly materials and energy-saving technologies, combined with AI and more cutting-edge technologies, APEX is built on the brand core of " PACE TO APEX". It is set to deliver pleasant display experience, reliable vision health, sustainable green and low carbon, and unlimited future imagination for users worldwide.

In terms of "Amazing - Pleasant Display Experience," APEX boasts five core advantages: high contrast, high color gamut, high refresh rate, ultra-high resolution, and unlimited form, providing users with exceptional image quality and immersive multi-form factor designs. Since 2018, TCL CSOT has adopted the user rating system of Rtings to ensure that its products meet the highest standards of customer satisfaction. This commitment to excellence has yielded impressive results, with the TCL CSOT panel ranking as North America's top LCD TV panel in Rtings' evaluations. TCL CSOT will deeply investigate users' needs for optimal display in various scenarios, meticulously balance parameters such as contrast, brightness, viewing angle, and reflection, to achieve the optimal solution for comprehensive experience, creating the "True Vision" with world-class quality.

For "Protective - Reliable Vision Health," APEX offers four core advantages: low blue light, low reflection, no-flicker, and natural light, bringing users a gentler and more comfortable ultimate visual health experience. TCL CSOT has shifted its approach from optimizing parameters to focusing on ergonomics, studying the characteristics of sunlight to bring displays back to nature, researching the mechanisms of the human eye to improve visual comfort, and enhancing visual perception to create a friendly connection between displays and the human eye.

In the aspect of "Eco-friendly - Sustainable Green and Low Carbon," APEX has five core advantages: high transmittance, low power consumption, ultra-wide frequency, high integration, and eco-friendly materials, providing users with a more energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and durable extreme green technology experience. TCL CSOT adheres to the concept of green development throughout every stage of a product's lifecycle, from R&D to use, promoting energy conservation and carbon reduction through high-performance materials, lightweight designs, and recyclability.

Regarding "X - Unlimited Future Imagination," TCL CSOT continues to strengthen joint marketing efforts with customers while deepening the integration of display and art to usher in a new era of personalized experiences.

With the launch of APEX, TCL CSOT has set a new benchmark for innovation in the display industry. As an advanced technology brand in the display field, APEX is dedicated to integrating innovative display technologies with pleasant display experience, reliable vision health, sustainable green and low-carbon solutions to users. Moreover, the "X" in APEX represents the unlimited possibilities of display technology innovation. Driven by technological breakthroughs, product innovation, and strategic upgrades, TCL CSOT will continue to fulfill its relentless pursuit of change, innovation, responsibility, and excellence.

About TCL CSOT:

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is committed to developing innovative technologies in the display industry. TCL CSOT's business encompasses producing display panels from 1 to 115 inches. From LCD to OLED to MLED, TCL CSOT offers solutions across a wide array of applications, including TVs, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, XR (Extended Reality) devices, wearables, commercial displays, and other fields. The company leads the market in several of these areas and is dedicated to ongoing technological innovation, providing advanced products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

