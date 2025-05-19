TCL CSOT Showcases Industry-First IJP OLED Family Bucket Across All Form Factors at SID Display Week 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies, made a commanding appearance at SID Display Week 2025, the premier global summit for the display industry. Reinforcing its leadership in Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED), TCL CSOT unveiled the latest innovations from its APEX platform - highlighted by a comprehensive IJP OLED family bucket. This full-category lineup demonstrates the company's unmatched capabilities in scaling IJP OLED across all mainstream form factors and advancing both its industrialization and ecosystem development.

TCL CSOT presents the industry’s first full IJP OLED Family Bucket at SID 2025. TCL CSOT announces the world’s first 6.5-inch IJP OLED mobile display. TCL CSOT showcases a suite of innovative IJP OLED displays for tablets and notebooks.

World's First IJP OLED Mobile Display (6.5")

At the forefront of mobile innovation, TCL CSOT debuted a 6.5-inch IJP OLED smartphone panel, marking a significant milestone in the IJP OLED space. Dubbed the "True Color Screen," it features a Real RGB pixel structure with a resolution of 824×1833, delivering 326 PPI - equivalent to 460 PPI in Pentile. With 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, a native contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and a lightning-fast 0.1ms response time, the display offers brilliant image fidelity and performance. Additionally utilizing a 3μm printing precision, the panel incorporates a 460nm low blue light eye-care display feature.

4K 120Hz IJP OLED Monitor Display (27")

Featuring advanced IJP OLED technology, TCL CSOT's 27-inch monitor delivers stunning 4K ultra-HD visuals with precise, vivid colors thanks to its stripe RGB pixel arrangement and wide color gamut. A 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, while the 3-sided bezel-less design offers an expansive, immersive experience for both professional work and entertainment.

World's First IJP OLED Pad Display (14")

Expanding into productivity and creativity segments, TCL CSOT unveiled the "Lingyun Display," a 14-inch tablet panel representing a breakthrough in portable OLED. With a resolution of 1920×1200 and 99% DCI P3 RGB color gamut, it is engineered for professional-grade visuals. Inkjet printing technology allows for a 30% boost in pixel density through micron-level deposition. An anti-glare surface, ultra-thin 0.2mm cover glass, and stylus-ready interaction round out the premium feature set. With an RGB stripe layout and advanced algorithms, the panel achieves minimal aliasing and rich grayscale accuracy calibrated to Gamma 2.2.

World's First Oxide IJP OLED Notebook Display (14")

In the notebook category, TCL CSOT showcased the first-ever 14-inch oxide IJP OLED notebook panel. This innovation merges oxide TFT backplane advantages - such as lower power consumption and faster response - with the visual brilliance of OLED. Offering a 2.8K high-resolution canvas and a contrast ratio over 1,000,000:1, the display enables precise color output and power-efficient operation. The inkjet manufacturing process further enhances material efficiency and supports scalable, eco-conscious production, setting a new standard for next-gen mobile computing displays.

From 6.5" to 65": The Industry's First Full IJP OLED Family Bucket

With a full-spectrum portfolio that includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, rollable displays, and TVs, TCL CSOT has become the first manufacturer to commercialize a complete family bucket of IJP OLED products. As a pioneer in mass production and a consistent driver of technological breakthroughs, TCL CSOT continues to lead the global push toward scalable, sustainable, and high-performance printed OLED innovation.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With continuous investment in R&D and a strong global supply ecosystem, TCL CSOT is committed to shaping the future of display technology with intelligent, energy-efficient, and user-centric innovations. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688058/TCL_CSOT_presents_industry_s_full_IJP_OLED_Family_Bucket_SID.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688059/TCL_CSOT_announces_world_s_6_5_inch_IJP_OLED_mobile_display.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688060/TCL_CSOT_showcases_a_suite_innovative_IJP_OLED_displays_tablets.jpg