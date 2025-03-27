TCL CSOT Shines at AWE 2025 with Advanced Display Solutions

TCL CSOT's APEX display technology brand continues to push boundaries in visual experience. APEX is built on the brand core of "PACE TO APEX". It is set to deliver pleasant display experience, reliable vision health, sustainable green and low carbon, and unlimited future imagination for users worldwide. During the Expo, TCL CSOT presents a diverse portfolio of display innovations spanning TV, IT, mobile, automotive, and professional display scenarios. The company's commitment to technical excellence was recognized with multiple "AWE Innovation Award", highlighting its industry-leading position.

The HVA Ultra Infinity View Display, a flagship representation of TCL CSOT's high-quality TV technology, impresses visitors with its 178° wide viewing angle, BT2020 88% color gamut, and ultra-narrow 2.9mm bezels, delivering OLED-comparable picture quality through proprietary HVA technology.

Among the award-winning innovations, the Unlimited Seamless MLCD Screen secures the "2025 AWE Innovation Award" for its groundbreaking multi-medium display technology that integrates LCD with Micro LED, achieving seamless 149-inch 6K*4K high-definition display. Another recipient of this prestigious award is the world's thinnest LCD laptop display, measuring just 0.99mm in thickness and weighing only 99g, establishing new benchmarks for portability.

The exhibition also features the energy-efficient HVA Green Power Lite Display, which meets both China's first-class and Europe's B-level energy efficiency standards through enhanced panel transmittance and optimized Local Dimming algorithms. Other highlights include the World's First Camera-under-display Laptop with TCL CSOT's 4K PureSight Pro OLED Display powered by TCL CSOT's advanced Camera-under-panel (CUP) technology, the World's First Mass-Produced Multiple Frequency Partitioned OLED Display (6.73"), and the WQHD 120Hz Circular Polarizer Eye-Protection Display (6.67") that significantly reduces glare and flicker.

For home entertainment product, TCL CSOT presents the 5.5" Industry's Highest Tr Real-4K 1LCD Projector, featuring an impressive Real-4K resolution (3840*2160), 800 PPI, and an industry-leading 6.2% Tr value. While the educational technology sector showcases the company's specialized educational tablet featuring electromagnetic writing capabilities and eye-protection technology. Additional innovations on display includes electronic paper displays and super narrow border streaming rearview mirror, demonstrating TCL CSOT's diverse application scenarios.

In the advanced display technology segment, TCL CSOT highlights its leading position in Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED) technology with TCL CSOT's First Mass-Produced 4K IJP OLED professional display (21.6") and the 4K 120Hz IJP OLED Bezel-less Gaming MNT (27"), which earns the "AWE Component Award" for its precise RGB pixel arrangement, superior color accuracy, and bezel-less design.

Through these innovations, TCL CSOT continues to push the boundaries of display technology, creating more immersive and sustainable visual experiences across all consumer electronics categories while reinforcing its leading position in advanced display solutions.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED technologies serve applications across TVs, mobile devices, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With multiple R&D facilities and 11 production lines in operation, TCL CSOT remains committed to delivering cutting-edge display solutions and fostering a dynamic, sustainable display solutions ecosystem. As a part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership through to 2032, TCL CSOT will provide a range of display solutions to enhance the Olympic experience.

