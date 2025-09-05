TCL CSOT Set to Redefine Visual Experiences at IFA 2025 with APEX, Showcasing Breakthrough IJP OLED Displays

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), a global leader in display technologies, is set to unveil its groundbreaking display technologies at IFA 2025. Under its premium APEX display technology brand, the company will showcase its pioneering Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED) technology and a curated product portfolio, demonstrating its commitment to creating sustainable, user-centric visual experiences that blend cutting-edge performance with environmental responsibility.

"Our presence at IFA 2025 is a testament to our vision for transforming visual technology," said Jun Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of TCL CSOT. "We're not just creating advanced displays – we're developing solutions that enhance how people work, create, and connect while maintaining our dedication to sustainability and user well-being."

Revolutionary Displays Reimagining User Experiences

The showcase features several industry-leading innovations designed to transform how users interact with visual content:

Advanced IJP OLED Series

14-inch WU IJP OLED Notebook Display: Featuring 2K resolution and 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, this display delivers professional-grade color accuracy and enhanced pixel density, providing creators with true-to-life colors and sharp details for precision work.

World's First 14-inch Oxide IJP OLED Notebook Display: Combining 2.8K resolution with over 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, this innovation offers users vibrant visuals and extended battery life, making it ideal for mobile professionals who demand both performance and efficiency.

World's First 16-inch 240Hz IJP OLED Notebook Display: With adaptive refresh rate (48-240Hz) and 400 nits brightness, this display provides gamers and content creators with smooth, blur-free visuals and excellent visibility in various lighting conditions, ensuring an immersive experience.

With adaptive refresh rate (48-240Hz) and 400 nits brightness, this display provides gamers and content creators with smooth, blur-free visuals and excellent visibility in various lighting conditions, ensuring an immersive experience. 27-inch 4K 120Hz IJP OLED Monitor Display: Offering professional color accuracy and seamless motion handling, this monitor meets the needs of creative professionals and entertainment enthusiasts alike, providing stunning 4K clarity and fluid visuals.

Pioneering Sustainable and Ultra-Slim Designs

85-inch Ultra Low Power 8:9 Art TV Display: This revolutionary 85-inch display combines 4320×3840 ultra-high resolution with exceptional energy efficiency, consuming only 1 kWh over three days of typical use. The adaptive 10Hz refresh rate significantly reduces power consumption during static content display, while the specialized anti-reflection polarizer ensures museum-quality art presentation, making it perfect for both aesthetic appreciation and entertainment.

: This revolutionary 85-inch display combines 4320×3840 ultra-high resolution with exceptional energy efficiency, consuming only 1 kWh over three days of typical use. The adaptive 10Hz refresh rate significantly reduces power consumption during static content display, while the specialized anti-reflection polarizer ensures museum-quality art presentation, making it perfect for both aesthetic appreciation and entertainment. World's Thinnest 14-inch a-Si LCD Notebook Module: At just 0.99mm thick and weighing only 99g, this breakthrough technology enables unprecedented portability and flexibility for mobile devices, allowing manufacturers to create lighter, more versatile products without compromising display quality.

Vision for the Future: Redefining Display Technology Leadership

TCL CSOT's exhibition embodies the APEX brand philosophy of pushing display boundaries through continuous innovation. With over 65,000 global patent applications and industry leadership in display technology, the company maintains its position at the forefront of visual innovation through its 11 manufacturing lines and 7 manufacturing and R&D bases.

Looking ahead, TCL CSOT will continue to drive the display industry forward through its dual focus on technological excellence and environmental responsibility. The company remains committed to developing innovative solutions that balance stunning visual performance with sustainable design principles, shaping the future of how people experience and interact with digital content.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

