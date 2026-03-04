TCL CSOT Pushes Mobile Displays Beyond Limits with Super Pixel at MWC 2026

Breakthroughs in High Clarity, Smart Power Use and Rapid Refresh Set a New Standard for Advanced Display Experience

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ), unveiled its groundbreaking Super Pixel technology at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Presented under the theme "Super Pixel Beyond Limits", the technology is making its debut in the mobile space, redefining next‑generation display performance with a powerful combination of: High Clarity, Smart Power Use, and Rapid Refresh. The launch also underscores TCL CSOT's guiding APEX philosophy, which prioritizes human‑centric innovation and sustainable progress over pure specifications, setting new standards of excellence across the industry.

World's First Super Pixel High-Clarity Mobile Display (6.9”) World's Lowest-power Consumption Super Pixel Mobile Display (6.9”) World's First Super Pixel High Refresh Rate Mobile Display (6.9”)

"With Super Pixel, we are pushing display performance Beyond Limits," said Pei Lin, Senior Vice President of TCL CSOT. "We didn't just chase higher numbers; we engineered a smarter pixel arrangement that delivers clear, tangible benefits. Whether you're a gamer seeking a competitive edge or a professional who needs a device to last the entire day, Super Pixel redefines what users can expect from every display."

Super Pixel Redefines Display Performance

At the heart of TCL CSOT's MWC showcase, Super Pixel technology delivers tangible enhancements for the end-user.

High Clarity: By increasing the sub-pixel density by approximately 1.8%, the technology achieves sharpness comparable to WQHD SPR, rendering images and text with finer detail and accuracy.

By increasing the sub-pixel density by approximately 1.8%, the technology achieves sharpness comparable to WQHD SPR, rendering images and text with finer detail and accuracy. Smart Power Use: Optimized data processing reduces power consumption by up to 25% without compromising image quality, directly extending device battery life.

Optimized data processing reduces power consumption by up to 25% without compromising image quality, directly extending device battery life. Rapid Refresh: Leveraging a Real RGB pixel layout, Super Pixel technology requires less bandwidth than conventional SPR, enabling refresh rates up to 40% higher for incredibly smooth motion.

Super Pixel Breakthroughs in Mobile Display

TCL CSOT is demonstrating the power of this technology with a suite of new mobile displays, each tailored for a specific user benefit.

TCL CSOT introduces the World's First Super Pixel High-Clarity Mobile Display (6.9"), delivering 1200×2608 ultra-high resolution and 420 PPI pixel density on a 6.9-inch screen. Powered by TCL CSOT's proprietary Super Pixel technology, the panel produces exceptional image detail with razor-sharp text and finely detailed textures. With an 8T LTPO backplane and Full in Active Area (FIAA) technology, it supports an adaptive brightness range from 1 to 2000 nits. Ultra-narrow bezels — just 0.5 mm at the top and 0.8 mm on the sides — create an immersive, edge-to-edge viewing experience.

Setting a new benchmark in energy efficiency, TCL CSOT unveils the World's Lowest-power Consumption Super Pixel Mobile Display (6.9"). Delivering 420 PPI ultra‑high definition, the display combines Super Pixel density with an 8T LTPO ultra‑low‑power architecture. Supporting a 1–120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and pixel‑level dynamic dimming, it reduces IC power consumption by 10% and SOC power consumption by 25% compared to conventional solutions. With FIAA fine‑pitch interlaced array optimization, the display maintains a peak brightness of 2000 nits while extending battery life — offering high definition with long‑lasting performance.

Designed for next-generation gaming and entertainment, TCL CSOT debuts the World's First Super Pixel High Refresh Rate Mobile Display (6.9"). The display delivers 1156×2510 resolution, 420 PPI extreme definition, and an ultra-fast 165 Hz refresh rate, improving motion smoothness by 40% over conventional 120 Hz panels for tear‑free, blur‑free visuals in high-speed scenarios. Built on 7T LTPS architecture, the display intelligently adjusts between 60–165 Hz to balance performance and power efficiency. With FIAA fine-pitch technology, bezels are reduced to 0.75 mm on the sides and 0.79 mm at the bottom, while 2000 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) and a 3,200-nits peak Average Picture Level (APL) ensure clarity even in strong ambient light, delivering an immersive experience for gamers and video enthusiasts.

Showcasing the versatility of Super Pixel technology, this portfolio is more than an engineering achievement; it is a tangible expression of the APEX philosophy, pushing the entire industry beyond its current limits to deliver a more immersive, efficient, and dynamic display future.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

