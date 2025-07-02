TCL CSOT Powers OPPO Pad 4 Pro with Exclusive 3.4K Display, Delivering a Cinematic Experience in Your Hand

SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies, has exclusively supplied the 3.4K screen for the newly launched OPPO Pad 4 Pro, combining both cinematic visual quality and paper-like readability. Supported by TCL CSOT's leading advancements in display technology, the device delivers significant improvement in both visual performance and vision comfort, offering users an ultra-clear, ultra-bright, and ultra-eye-care viewing experience.

Pioneering Display Technology Empowers Visual Experience

With TCL CSOT's technology, the OPPO Pad 4 Pro's 13.2-inch display, built on an advanced LTPS panel, achieves an ultra-high resolution of 3392×2400 and a pixel density of 314 PPI. Whether it's watching movies or just scrolling through a feed, users will enjoy both grander, more immersive visuals and sharper, more subtle details. With full DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and peak brightness reaching 900 nits, the screen delivers vivid, true-to-life colors and remains clearly visible even under strong ambient light ensuring a more realistic and engaging visual experience.

In addition to delivering a stunning visual performance, the display also prioritizes reducing eye strain with TCL CSOT's advanced displays. With a 7:5 paper-like aspect ratio, closer to that of a traditional A4 sheet than conventional panels, it offers a more natural reading experience, closely mimicking printed materials to enhance comfort and focus when viewing text. The screen also features low blue light levels and flicker-free technologies to relieve eye strain. A dynamic refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 144Hz allows the display to intelligently adapt across different usage scenarios, such as reading, browsing, and gaming, ensuring smooth motion and prioritizing visual comfort.

Deepening Partnership Drives Joint Success and Industry Advancement

TCL CSOT has established a long-standing and in-depth partnership with OPPO. And having won recognition with OPPO's "Outstanding Quality Award," TCL CSOT continues to deliver display solutions that are at the forefront of technology. Over the years, the two companies have collaborated on multiple projects and marked one breakthrough after another in both product quality and technological innovation. From high refresh rates to enhanced eye-care features, TCL CSOT remains committed to integrating cutting-edge innovations into end products, working closely with OPPO to deliver smoother and more comfortable visual experiences for consumers. The 3.4K paper-like display used in the OPPO Pad 4 Pro is a prime example of TCL CSOT's technological achievements, as it puts the wonder of a giant-screen theater right into your hands.

TCL CSOT will continue to let user experience guide its innovation, led by the principles of its premium display technology brand, APEX, "More Amazing Display Experience, More Protective of Eye Health, More Eco-friendly to Build and Use, and Unlimited Imaginative Potential." By advancing core technologies and strengthening global partnerships, the company will continue to lead the industry toward higher-quality development while delivering superior visual enjoyment to consumers worldwide.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723555/image_913974_27021259.jpg