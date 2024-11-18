TCL CSOT Launches APEX Brand and Announces Mass Production of Inkjet Printing OLED at DTC2024 Global Display Tech-ecosystem Conference

At DTC2024, TCL CSOT announced the mass production of Inkjet Printing (IJP) OLED and launched its advanced display technology brand, APEX. The company also unveiled a series of representative new products showcasing its latest innovations.

In his strategic keynote speech, Jun Zhao, Senior Vice President of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT, emphasized that truly understanding and meeting consumer needs is key in the highly competitive industry landscape. He stated, "To achieve long-term sustainable development, we must intensify innovation efforts and create genuine value to break through the industry's internal competition."

Building on this vision, TCL CSOT launched its advanced display technology brand, APEX, with a new value proposition: "Amazing pleasant display experience, Protective reliable vision health, Eco-friendly sustainable green and low carbon, and X unlimited future imagination." Leveraging core technologies such as HVA, HFS, IJP OLED, FMM OLED, MLCD and MLED as well as the use of eco-friendly materials and energy-saving technologies, combined with AI and more cutting-edge technologies, APEX is built on the brand core of "PACE TO APEX". To realize this vision, TCL CSOT has made significant strides in advanced display technologies, particularly in the field of IJP OLED technology.

Building upon 11 years of continuous research and innovation, TCL CSOT's IJP OLED technology has achieved significant leaps and breakthrough in technical specifications, establishing new industry benchmarks. TCL CSOT has amassed a significant number of patents in the IJP OLED field, covering a wide range of applications including notebooks (NB), monitors (MNT), and televisions (TV). TCL CSOT's breakthrough in the mass production of IJP OLED is not only a milestone in its commercialization process but also marks the beginning of a new round of technological revolution in the display industry. IJP OLED technology, with its advantages of better image quality, lower power consumption and longer lifespan, will inevitably lead technology towards goodness and lay a solid foundation for the independent development of display technology.

At DTC2024, TCL CSOT showcased a range of innovative products and cutting-edge display solutions, demonstrating its strong capabilities as a global leading display provider. With a "3+2+N" - "3" representing TV commercial display, IT, and MC; "2" representing automotive and professional displays; and "N" signifying the exploration of more application scenarios - TCL CSOT continuously empowers customers' needs with full-scenario product services.

Highlight products include: The World's First 2.8K IJP QD-EL Display (14"), offering vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and smooth refresh rates; TCL CSOT's First Mass-Produced 4K IJP OLED Professional Display(21.6"), integrating high resolution, advanced manufacturing, and outstanding performance for demanding users; The World's Lowest Driving Power Consumption OLED Display(6.36"), with innovative circuit design reducing power consumption by up to 31%; Delivering cinema-grade colors and ultra-wide viewing angles, The World's Best Picture Quality LCD TV Display (85" WHVA) features a TCL CSOT panel that has ranked as North America's top LCD TV panel by Rtings.

These products deliver a new level of visual experience, fully demonstrating TCL CSOT's transformation from a "panel manufacturer" to a "scenario-based display solution provider." By offering pleasant display experiences, reliable vision health, sustainable green and low-carbon solutions, and unlimited future imagination, TCL CSOT provides high-quality visual enjoyment to global consumers through technological innovation.

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is committed to developing innovative technologies in the display industry. TCL CSOT's business encompasses producing display panels from 1 to 115 inches. From LCD to OLED to MLED, TCL CSOT offers solutions across a wide array of applications, including TVs, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, XR (Extended Reality) devices, wearables, commercial displays, and other fields. The company leads the market in several of these areas and is dedicated to ongoing technological innovation, providing advanced products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

