TCL CSOT Advances Home Entertainment with Cutting-edge QD-Mini LED Displays for TCL X11K and C8K TVs

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT elevates TCL's latest flagship televisions: the X11K QD-Mini LED TV and C8K QD-Mini LED TV. Designed for modern premium home entertainment, these models integrate cutting-edge backlight precision, exceptional brightness, and industry-leading color accuracy to transform everyday viewing into an immersive cinematic experience.

The Pinnacle of Picture Quality

TCL CSOT's commitment to visual excellence is on full display with the X11K and C8K series. The company's state-of-the-art QD-Mini LED technology merges the strengths of QLED and OLED, transforming the traditional backlight into lighting with nearly pixel-level precision. This delivers an unparalleled viewing experience with ultra-high peak brightness, contrast, and color gamut, all while ensuring an ultra-long lifespan.

The flagship X11K pushes the boundaries of display technology with an astounding peak brightness of up to 6500 nits. As a product of TCL's Precise Dimming Series, the X11K offers up to 14,112 local dimming zones, managed by the revolutionary TCL CSOT All-domain Halo Control Technology, which effectively eliminates haloing for a pristine viewing experience. The X11K also boasts a CrystGlow HVA panel that minimizes reflections and enhances contrast for comfortable viewing in any lighting condition.

The C8K delivers a formidable home theater experience, offering an impressive peak brightness of up to 4500 nits and up to 3,840 precise local dimming zones. Featuring a CrystGlow WHVA Panel, the C8K provides an ultra-high native contrast ratio and a virtually zero-border design for an unlimited, immersive picture.

Along with their impressive visual performance, the X11K and CK8 are complemented by a well-rounded audio-visual ecosystem, where TCL's minimalist TV designs pair seamlessly with Bang & Olufsen-tuned audio, delivering lifelike picture quality and a sound system powerful enough to rival dedicated home theaters.

A New Standard with APEX innovation

As a global leader in display technology, TCL CSOT continues to set new benchmarks for innovation with its APEX innovation platform.

Built on four pillars—Amazing Display Experience, Protective of Eye Health, Eco-friendly to Build and Use, and X Unlimited Imaginative Potential—APEX guides the development of a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation displays that redefine user experience, sustainability, and form factor possibilities.

Driven by breakthroughs, product innovation, and strategic upgrades, TCL CSOT remains committed to its pursuit of excellence and industry-leading change.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769991/X11K_C8K_PRN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748692/Picture1__1_Logo.jpg