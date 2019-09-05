TCL Communication Brings Display Expertise to Smartphones with TCL PLEX Launch at IFA 2019

"TCL's legacy in display technology is second to none. We are the No. 1 TV brand in China and No. 2 TV brand globally. With the launch of the TCL PLEX, we not only want to bring our display know-how to more consumers and deliver on the key smartphone experiences – display, camera, user interface and design. We also want to open doors to a whole new future by introducing an ecosystem of smart devices that help our consumers lead more connected lives," said Peter Lee, General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing at TCL Communication. "The TCL PLEX is the first of a new range of devices we will be releasing from next year, including our 5G products and devices with foldable displays."

Indulge in a cinematic immersion with dedicated display engine and real-time SDR to HDR video enhancement

Equipped with a dedicated display engine, you can now indulge in a cinematic immersion anytime you want. With cutting-edge color accuracy thanks to TCL NXTVISION, colors on the TCL PLEX's screen are intensified with a 6-axis color enhancement for radiant images. Edges are honed with 2D edge enhancement for sharper pictures and visual contrasts are made more striking without being over-exposed with targeted contrast enhancement. With an SDR to HDR real-time conversion feature, the TCL PLEX offers a HDR-like video enhancement with increased contrast, amplified color, brighter highlights and darker shadows. Now, you can expect stunning HDR quality entertainment at all times.

With so much time spent on smartphones, it is imperative to protect your eyes from strain and ensure the best display clarity constantly. The TCL PLEX does just that with 'Adaptive Tone', 'Reading Mode' and 'Eye Comfort Mode'. 'Adaptive Tone' automatically adapts display brightness and adjusts color temperature so you get the best viewing experience in any condition. 'Reading Mode' offers a paper-like reading experience and allows you to select a list of frequently used apps where this mode can apply automatically on startup. 'Eye Comfort Mode' reduces eyestrain by removing 66 percent of harmful blue light emitted from the screen.

Featuring an in-house 6.53-inch FHD+ TCL Dotch™ Display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio[1] and a discreet front camera, as well as a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor, you can now enjoy more screen and afford an exceptional entertainment experience.

Capture like a pro even at night with impressive low-light photography capability

The TCL PLEX is equipped with a triple camera setup so you can capture like a pro. Sporting a main camera that utilizes a 48MP ultra high-res Sony sensor with 4k recording function and a separate dedicated video camera with an industry-leading 2.9μm big pixel low-light sensor, users can make every moment extraordinary even at night with the TCL PLEX. Equipped with an innovative algorithm, the TCL PLEX has the capability to integrate auto-brightness, denoising, super resolution, HDR and more into a single AI model in the camera's auto mode. This results in a night shot capability of up to three times brighter[2] in the darkest environments. Users may also choose to up-level the night photography experience with a dedicated 'Super Night Mode', producing exceptionally detailed images that have greater definition, clarity and color in the dark.

A 16MP 123° super wide-angle camera allows users to capture four times the content[3] in a single shot so they can pack more details into their images in any environment. For those who prefer to slow things down, the TCL PLEX has a flagship-level slow motion feature capable of shooting 960fps super slow-motion HD videos, even in nighttime conditions. Smart video recording detects and tracks moving subjects, automatically zooming and stabilizing the capture to keep your subject sharp at all times. What's more, you can also stay on top of your selfie game with brighter shots on the 24MP front camera made possible by a 4-in-1 big pixel technology that combines four pixels into one during image capture.

Seamless user experience made possible by fluid interface housed in a compact, elegant design

Take efficient interaction with your smartphone to a whole new level on the fluid and intuitive TCL UI thanks to smooth folder browsing, automatic app organization by function and swipeable image deleting. Further personalize your smartphone with 'Smart Panel' that adapts to your navigation habits, so going through the different functions will be a breeze. Shortcuts to preferred shooting modes can be selected in camera quick access. You can also customize the 'Smart Key' in 3 convenient ways - single, double and long press to access various mobile apps or commonly used features. Battery life is often at the core of every smartphone experience. The TCL PLEX also supports Qualcomm's quick charge feature, allowing you to juice up half your battery in 32 minutes so you will never be held back by a cable.

Seamlessly control selected TCL smart TVs with your smartphone with full integration through T-Cast, a universal remote control and smart TV assistant app, so you never have to reach out to find the remote again. 'TV Remote Control' allows you to control your TV with your smartphone via touchscreen or voice commands. 'Content Casting' lets you to cast videos, pictures and music to your TV. Connect up to four Bluetooth speakers[4] to amplify your Bluetooth experience or pair with up to four Bluetooth headphones4 to multi-share music with your friends with the Super Bluetooth multi-streaming audio solution. That way, you would always be able to share your entertainment experience.

Be dazzled by the TCL PLEX's understated charm at every angle with its next-level compact, distinctive and premium design. Its slim, compact frame comes with a dual-side curved glossy glass body and 3D holographic finishing so the phone always feels premium in-hand. Perfectly aligned triple camera and dual single-tone LED flash horizontal layout exudes a polished profile. The TCL PLEX comes in two nature-inspired colors - Obsidian Black & Opal White - created using innovative nano-laser etching technology and nano-vacuum coating for a futuristic shine that's ahead of the curve.

Availability

The TCL PLEX will be available in Obsidian Black and Opal White in Q4 2019 starting with select markets in Europe at a recommended retail price of €329 (pricing varies with local VAT).

To see all the latest mobile devices from TCL Communication at IFA 2019, please visit our booth at Hall 21, Stand 102 - Messe Berlin.

For more information about TCL PLEX, please visit http://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile/tclplex.html.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive, multi-brand portfolio that includes TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing in China as well as global R&D centers. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.

Google, Android, Google Lens and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

[1] Screen-to-body ratio calculated with VA/TP method. [2] Darkest environments refer to brightness conditions below 1 lux. [3] Compared to the standard camera angle (approximately 74 degrees) [4] Only supports two devices when connected to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

