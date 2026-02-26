TCL Celebrates the Closing of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Empowering Athletes and Audiences Through Technology

TCL's Vision of "It's Your Greatness" Embodied by the World's Greatest Sporting Event

MILAN, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global technology company and Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, today celebrated the end of the Olympic Winter Games, a landmark moment for both sporting achievement and as an unprecedented stage for its technology. Throughout Milano Cortina 2026, TCL played a key role in elevating how fans, athletes, and global audiences alike enjoy the event, harnessing its latest innovations to help share the greatest human sporting achievements with unprecedented clarity, scale, and emotional impact.

At the International Broadcast Center (IBC), the nerve center of global coverage, TCL provided more than 330 TV screens and 300 commercial display units so broadcasters and media professionals could watch every moment in exceptional detail, supporting the seamless transmission of each event to millions of viewers worldwide. Across the Olympic Villages, TCL smart home appliances ensured comfort for athletes, while specially optimized display systems enabled the "Athlete Moment," supporting more than 350 emotional connections between athletes and loved ones.

The emotion and drama of Milano Cortina 2026 was embodied in the stories of the athletes TCL supports as part of Team TCL, whose resilience and pursuit of excellence helped to inspire people worldwide to recognize their own greatness and push beyond personal limits in their daily lives. While the commitment of these athletes resulted in outstanding achievements, their spirit demonstrated that true greatness is found beyond the podium, embodying the meaning behind TCL's "It's Your Greatness" campaign.

Reflecting on this momentous milestone, Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL, said: "Since our founding in 1981, TCL's focus has been to create technology designed to improve lives. As we mark our first year as a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, we have been proud to use that expertise to empower the Olympic Games for audiences across the world. The real impact of innovation is in helping to put human stories front and center on one of the biggest stages in sport."

Beyond competition venues, TCL also connected directly with the public through a series of immersive events, beginning with its "Wishes For Greatness" Winter Wonderland in the lead-up to the Olympic Winter Games. Installed in Milan's Piazza del Duomo over the festive season to amplify the city's 29-metre-tall Tree of Milano Cortina 2026, the event featured sport-themed igloos and seasonal displays, creating a vibrant space for fun and celebration.

TCL Edelweiss Land, located in Milan's Piazza Duca d'Aosta in front of the city's central train station, also ran throughout the event. Spanning more than 500 square meters, the immersive space welcomed more than 91,000 visitors to explore TCL's latest innovations, including next-generation home appliances, SQD (Super Quantum Dot) Mini-LED televisions and TCL RayNeo AR smart glasses. Blending technology and creativity, the exhibit also offered customizable souvenirs, creating memorable moments for visitors. TCL also partnered with the Olympic Museum, painter and Olympian Zeina Rashid, and 3D mural artist Bublegum to create a vibrant mural in downtown Milan. Inspired by Zeina's childhood memories of watching the Olympic Winter Games on television, the mural fused sport, art and technology to bring to life the unique cultural impact of the Olympic Games.

Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee, said: "The Olympic Games are becoming more connected, more digital, more global. TCL technology is transforming how the Olympic Games are experienced, making every moment immersive and emotional. Our partnership is based on shared values — innovation with purpose, always inspiring greatness. Together, we will continue to bring the Olympic Games closer to athletes, fans, and communities around the world."

TCL now looks ahead to the Paralympic Winter Games, taking place from March 6 to 15, featuring six winter sports including para Alpine skiing, para biathlon, para cross-country skiing, para ice hockey, and para snowboarding. TCL will proudly cheer on its two Team TCL athletes: accomplished Brazilian wheelchair racer and skier Aline Rocha, and Brazilian para cross-country skier Cristian Ribera as they compete on the world stage, inspiring others through their resilience and determination.

With a long-term commitment as a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, the company looks forward to building on the strong foundations established during Milano Cortina 2026. By continuing to invest in innovation, TCL will further demonstrate how its technology can enhance how people watch and enjoy the Olympic and Paralympic Games for years to come.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL—short for "The Creative Life"—embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions—including TVs, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy—that enhance customer experiences through TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

As of now, with 47 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921177/Athlete_Moments___Eileen_Gu_low_res.jpg

Photo -h ttps://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921179/TCL_Milan_Billboard.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921178/TCL_Edelweiss_Land_low_res.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748692/Picture1__1_Logo.jpg