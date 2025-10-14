TCL and F-Secure Announce Strategic Partnership to Set a New Standard for Secure and Seamless Connectivity

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Network X 2025, TCL, a global leader in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, officially announced a deep strategic partnership with F-Secure, a pioneer in cybersecurity, aimed at integrating advanced security capabilities into TCL's Fixed Broadband (FBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Mobile Broadband (MBB) products. This collaboration brings together TCL's leadership in connectivity solutions with F-Secure's cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies, offering operators and end-users a more secure, reliable, and seamlessly protected digital experience.

TCL and F-Secure Collaborated on Enhanced Broadband Solutions

In 2024, TCL ranked among the top 3 in mobile broadband shipments globally. As a leading 5G broadband solutions provider, TCL delivers FBB, FWA and MBB solutions enhanced by cutting-edge AI, Wi-Fi 7 and 5G-A technologies, crafted to deliver unmatched reliable, more sustainable, and secure connectivity tailored to the evolving demands of modern digital lifestyles. TCL's FWA products, featuring 5G AI CPE, enable intelligent and lightning-fast connectivity for both residential and commercial applications. Complementing this, FBB products are equipped with high-quality Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers, GPON and XGS-PON fiber home gateways, offer seamless whole-home coverage, ensuring lag-free streaming, gaming, and connectivity across all devices. Additionally, MBB products, including 5G Dongles and Mobile Wi-Fi devices, provide ultra-portable and reliable internet access, facilitating massive connections ideal for remote work, travel, and on-the-go entertainment.

In the face of complex network usage scenarios and the growing demand for network utilization, this focus on performance and reliability is especially critical amid growing consumer concerns around cybersecurity. According to F-Secure research, 77% of consumers worry about their online safety, while global losses to scams were reported to have reached $1.03 trillion in 2024 (Global Anti-Scam Alliance, 2024). 81% of consumers now expect their internet provider to offer protection, signaling a clear emphasis on user expectations (F-Secure).

To address these challenges, TCL has partnered with F-Secure to integrate high-end security into its connectivity devices. This collaboration embeds F-Secure's advanced cybersecurity technologies and global threat intelligence into TCL's connectivity solutions, delivering comprehensive, multi-layered protections. The solution ensures smart home security by blocking malicious connections and detecting anomalous device behavior, safeguards browsing and banking activities through automatic blocking of malware and phishing sites based on URL reputation analysis, while also ensuring privacy protection and malware protection by preventing tracking sites from collecting user data and stopping viruses trojans and ransomware. Unlike traditional security solutions that require manual installation and configuration, F-Secure's router-embedded approach delivers automatic, always-on security without requiring user setup, building a full-scale security barrier for every connected device. This integration ensures proactive defense against evolving cyber threats and online scams without compromising network speed or user experience.

"Through our collaboration with F-Secure, TCL has introduced advanced cybersecurity features into its comprehensive broadband solutions, providing robust, user-centric protection that includes device security, privacy safeguards, and intelligent management", said Jesse Wu, the General Manager of TCL Smarted Connected Device. "This partnership reinforces TCL's promise to offer reliable, safe, and efficient connectivity solutions with high-speed network performance that users can depend on—every day, everywhere."

"We're excited to collaborate with TCL to further enhance the security of their full portfolio products and solutions," said Dmitri Vellikok, Vice President, Embedded Security at F-Secure. "By integrating F-Secure's advanced cybersecurity capabilities, TCL smart connected devices provide operators and users with multi-layered protection against online threats, protecting their personal information."

About F-Secure

F-Secure makes every digital moment more secure, for everyone. We deliver brilliantly simple, frictionless security experiences that make life easier for the tens of millions of people we protect and for our more than 200 service provider partners. For over 35 years, we've led the cyber security industry, inspired by a pioneering spirit born out of a shared commitment to do better by working together.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and a global leader in the television industry. Operating in over 160 markets worldwide, TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, including TVs, audio systems, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. For additional information, visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Media Contact:

tclpress@tcl.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795360/LINK1.jpg