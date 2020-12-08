TCAI at St. David's Medical Center hosts virtual international symposium on complex cardiac arrhythmias with record turnout

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3 and 4, 2020, the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center hosted its fifth international symposium on complex arrhythmias, EPLive 2020. This year's event, which was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic, drew a record number of attendees, with approximately 1,200 registrants.

Participants included practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias, a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. The primary teaching tool was live cases broadcast from the new, state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center at St. David's Medical Center, with expert commentary.

"The unique format of EPLive has always allowed us to attract leaders in the field of electrophysiology from across the globe, but this year, we were able to reach ten times as many clinicians by hosting the event virtually," Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI and EPLive course director, said. "We are committed to expanding the scope of electrophysiology treatment options, and we hope this year's record turnout will allow us to impact the lives of even more patients worldwide."

EPLive featured four sessions, each consisting of a combination of live and recorded cases from TCAI, as well as some of the world's premier centers: Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Arrhythmia Center at CardioInfantil Foundation, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Geisinger Heart Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute, Mercy General Hospital & Dignity Health Heart & Vascular Institute, Monzino Cardiology Center, Mt. Sinai Hospital, Northwell Health, Penn Medicine, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, St. Bernards Healthcare, UC Health University of Arkansas Medical System, University of California - Los Angeles, University of Chicago Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Vancouver General Hospital, and Vanderbilt University.

In addition to demonstrations by Dr. Natale, EPLive 2020 featured presentations by a number of TCAI physicians, including course co-director, Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., as well as Shane Bailey, M.D.; Mohamed Bassiouny, M.D.; David Burkhardt, M.D.; David Burkland, M.D.; Robert Canby, M.D.; Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D.; Brian Greet, M.D.; Eric Hoenicke, M.D.; Rodney Horton, M.D.; Patrick Hranitzky, M.D.; Faraz Kerendi, M.D.; William Nesbitt, M.D.; Javier Sanchez, M.D.; Kamala Tamirisa, M.D.; Senthil Thambidorai, M.D.; David Tschopp, M.D.; and Jason Zagrodsky, M.D.

Physicians received a maximum of 14 American Medical Association (AMA) Physician's Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit™ hours at the conference.

For more information, visit EP-Live.com.

Media Contacts:

Erin Ochoa or Stacy Slayden

Elizabeth Christian Public Relations

254.592.2767

Related Links

https://tcainstitute.com



SOURCE Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center