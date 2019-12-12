TBR Commissioning Event of Hubei Linglong Tire Co., Ltd. and Linglong Tire Global Partner Conference Successfully Held

In accordance with China's One Belt and One Road, Linglong has constructed four manufacturing bases in China, one in Thailand and one in Serbia, aiming at completing its 5+3 Global Strategic Layout (five Chinese manufacturing bases and three overseas manufacturing bases).

Hubei Linglong is Linglong's fourth domestic manufacturing base, covering a total area of nearly 9300,000 square meters, aiming at annual capacity of PCR reaching 12 million units, TBR reaching 2.4 million units, and OTR reaching 60,000 units with estimated sales revenue reaching $710 million. The company held Hubei Linglong foundation stone laying ceremony on July 6, 2018. The green intelligent factory will effectively promote the company's transformation and upgrading to intelligent production and high-end oriented products.

Mr.Wang Feng, chairman of Linglong Tire, expressed that Linglong would accelerate the construction of other projects, striving for the early completion of Hubei Linglong's comprehensive construction. Meanwhile, the company would continue to advance its 5 + 3 Global Layout, to become a world-class tire maker.

At the global partner conference, Mr.Wang Feng expressed his gratitude to the global partners and hoped to work with them for the future development of the company.

"Linglong Tire has always adhered to high quality and sustainable development, trying to promote the healthy, orderly, and balanced development of tire industry chain. With the advancement of Linglong global industrial layout, the company will seek more far-reaching and pragmatic cooperation with our partners in technology research and development, global supply chain, and market resource sharing, to ensure the high quality development of Linglong's internationalization," Wang Feng said at the conference.

Linglong will apply digital store, big data background, and digital marketing to its tire sales in retail market, adapting to the constantly changing market situations. Meanwhile, it will continue its high-quality work in science and technology innovation and brand promotion, improving added value of its brand and product, creating greater profits for the distributors.

