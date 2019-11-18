TBD Media Launch Velux Initiative Around 17 Sustainable Development Goals

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a blueprint to guide groups – from corporations to governments – into a positive future. With 17 different goals incorporated together, clarification must be offered where necessary for individual objectives, along with celebration of those achieving them.

TBD Media is highlighting companies such as Danish interior manufacturer, VELUX Group, in their contribution to the SDGs with a particular focus on number 3: 'Good Health and Well-Being'. This goal is of critical importance, with objective to 'Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.'

VELUX works towards this goal by scientifically examining how an indoor climate affects the health of those inside. With their research-based report – Healthy Homes Barometer – they highlight the effects of an 'unhealthy' interior; this year pointing out how the health of children can be negatively impacted by factors like mould, darkness, dampness or excessive noise. In addition to spreading awareness of the problem, the company also offers solutions designed to bring more daylight and fresh air to the indoor climate. "It should be a basic right that time spent indoors is not detrimental to our health and well-being," says Ingrid Reumert of VELUX Group. It is this focus on the health of an often-overlooked climate that proves VELUX is committed to the SDGs and specifically works to improve health and well-being.

The third SDG is incredibly relevant to society; good health and well-being are critical to a person's life and, through scientific focus and attention to detail, companies like VELUX Group are making critical contributions to the SDGs and the betterment of society. TBD Media is proud to be involved in raising awareness of such companies and their contributions.

