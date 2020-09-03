TBD Media Group: Climate Leaders At The Core Of Driving Business Sustainability

A documentary film about each company's response to the challenge of climate change, forms a positive take on a news segment that often focuses on problems rather than solutions.

Paolo Emilio Zanini, CEO TBD Media Group , says, "The businesses involved in the 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders campaign are masters at putting plans into action, forming meaningful collaborations and finding a place for sustainability at the heart of their companies."

"We are sharing stories from companies which are at the cutting-edge of technology and established firms achieving their traditional products and services in new ways. Industrial specialists are finding logistical efficiencies that chip away at our carbon debt, while consultants and financiers ensure that businesses receive the knowledge and investment they need to see through their shift towards greater sustainability."

Companies featuring in the campaign:

Aktia Asset Management , Amann Group , Archroma , Bombyx , Carmignac , Corticeira Amorim , Engel Austria GmbH , Ericsson , Groupe Rocher , Heidelberg Cement , Hero Group , John Deere , KBI Global Investors , MANN+HUMMEL , Mirabaud , Novartis , Prysmian Group , REHAU Group , SSI SCHÄFER Group , Statkraft , Suntory Holdings Limited , TIER , Wilo Group .

With businesses aligned to The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals , this recent 50 Climate Leaders campaign hosted on Bloomberg , will see CEOs sharing ideas on achieving greater sustainability using solutions that leverage the latest technology and thought leadership to maximize profit.

Notes to Editors:

The 50 Sustainability Climate Leaders project is the response from the International Business Community which demonstrates the desire, the leadership, and the will to take effective action in the fight against Climate Change. Businesses that wish to get involved should contact info@tbdmediagroup.com .

About TBD Media Group

TBD Media Group is an international purpose driven media group that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way.

