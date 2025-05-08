Taylor Wimpey partners with HCLTech to drive innovation and transform customer experience with digital technologies

LONDON and NOIDA, India, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH.NS) (BSE: HCLTECH.BO), a leading global technology company, announced that it had been selected as an end-to-end IT services partner by Taylor Wimpey, one of the UK's largest residential developers.

Taylor Wimpey has a forward-thinking vision of becoming a digital-first house builder and leveraging the latest technology to drive innovation and deliver personalized solutions to customers.

As part of the multi-year collaboration, HCLTech will deploy a comprehensive suite of IT services to modernize Taylor Wimpey's IT landscape. These will include data services, AI capabilities, application and infrastructure management, network services, cybersecurity and workplace solutions. By leveraging GenAI capabilities including HCLTech AI Force, Taylor Wimpey will accelerate its software development cycle to enhance productivity, improve quality and elevate user experiences. HCLTech will also automate infrastructure and end-user services, further streamlining operations and improving efficiency.

HCLTech will set up a dedicated innovation lab for Taylor Wimpey to incubate new technology solutions and accelerate Taylor Wimpey's strategic digital transformation program.

"Partnering with HCLTech has been instrumental in migrating to best-in-class data centers, implementing a robust data platform and transforming into a data-led enterprise. Their expertise in application modernization and driving innovation at scale aligns closely with our business goals. We aim to become the UK's leading digital house builder, offering improved experiences for our employees, clients, and partners. HCLTech is a critical partner in realizing this vision," said Andy Feldon, IT Director, Taylor Wimpey.

"This innovation-led engagement with Taylor Wimpey focused on AI and GenAI, will enable them to deliver secure, stable and sustainable digital solutions for the home building industry. We are committed to driving business outcomes through innovative technology solutions and strategic digital transformation. Through this partnership, we have a great opportunity to create industry-first, domain-specific digital solutions for the UK and European markets," said Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, Head of Manufacturing and Allied Industries in Europe, HCLTech.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

