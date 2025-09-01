Taylor Birchwood Opens Middle East Office

Executive Search Firm, Taylor Birchwood, has opened a new office in the Middle East

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international search firm, Taylor Birchwood, is today delighted to announce it has opened a new office in Dubai. This new regional office reflects the increasing demand across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the entire Middle East, for exceptional corporate affairs, communications, brand and investor relations talent.

Taylor Birchwood has been finding the best global talent for some of the world's largest and most ambitious organisations for more than 40 years, and has been active in the Middle East for more than 20 of these. This legacy gives the expert team at Taylor Birchwood an unrivalled global network, exceptional knowledge of these specialist functions and a track record of successful search that is unsurpassed.

Lauren Tarbit, Partner, Taylor Birchwood said, "The Middle East's growing economic reach and influence, and the increasing number of local and international companies based there, mean that there is significant demand for exceptional talent to help drive brand, shape reputations, engage with investors and tell the region's story. We are therefore delighted to have opened a new Taylor Birchwood office in Dubai, and we look forward to working with the region's most ambitious organisations in helping them secure outstanding talent".

Matthew Wall, Founder and Managing Partner, Taylor Birchwood added, "Taylor Birchwood has been working with companies across the Middle East for many years, supporting Boards, CEOs and Management Teams as they look to successfully tell their stories, give visibility to their brands and businesses and engage with stakeholders around the world. Our new Dubai office will build on our track record, promoting regional opportunities to global talent considering a move to the region, and supporting the rich pool of communications and investor relations leaders already helping to shape the future of the Middle East."

Wayne Reynolds, Founder and Managing Partner, Taylor Birchwood said, "I have worked with Lauren for more than a decade, and she is a brilliant search professional, with a strong track record of advising Boards and companies around the world on corporate affairs, communications and investor relations talent. Having her now based in Dubai, leading our business in the Middle East, will mean we are even better placed to support our clients, regionally and globally – enhancing our knowledge and our network for the benefit of all our clients. We are looking forward to working with many more companies and candidates in the region."

The experienced international Taylor Birchwood team provides executive search capabilities across the globe, as well as offering organisational design and succession planning support, helping leaders to shape their functions and prepare for the future. The global team of more than 40 search professionals also offer coaching and career planning advice for C-suite executives and the next-generation of corporate affairs leaders.

Taylor Birchwood has a market-leading approach to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, underpinned by the work of the Taylor Bennett Foundation, an award-winning charity which encourages people from ethnically diverse backgrounds to pursue a career in corporate affairs and communications.

Whether you are a candidate looking for your next role, or an organisation looking for outstanding talent, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us at hello@taylorbirchwood.com.

Contacts:

Lauren Tarbit

+971 52 119 0519

Wayne Reynolds / Matthew J Wall

+44 (0)207 580 4300

hello@taylorbirchwood.com

www.taylorbirchwood.com

A copy of this press release is available in Arabic and Mandarin Chinese on the Taylor Birchwood website.

Lauren Tarbit, Partner at Taylor Birchwood

Lauren Tarbit is a Partner at Taylor Birchwood, the international search firm specialising in corporate affairs, communications, government relations and investor relations. With more than two decades of experience in executive search, she has helped a wide range of organisations across sector and geography secure the best senior corporate affairs talent, helping them in turn to successfully shape their reputations. Alongside her expertise in search, Lauren leads Taylor Birchwood's organisational design capabilities, advocating for strategic planning, data-driven insight and innovation in hiring. Lauren holds a post-graduate qualification from Cranfield University in Organisational Design and Strategic Transformation.

Taylor Birchwood's international partners

Barber Search (Hong Kong)

www.barber-search.com

GK Consulting (Berlin and Frankfurt)

www.gk-personalberatung.de

Heyman Associates (New York and San Francisco)

www.heymanassociates.com