Taxbit Expands Global Presence with Six Executive Appointments across the United Kingdom, Europe, and Latin America

The appointment of six executives in Austria, Brazil, Italy, Norway, Spain, and the UK bolsters Taxbit's commitment to driving responsible digital asset adoption

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxbit , the enterprise-grade tax and accounting compliance platform for digital assets, continues to expand globally by appointing six executives in Austria, Brazil, Italy, Norway, Spain, and the UK. The executives bring regulatory knowledge and policy development experience to Taxbit's growing team of regional experts.

"In-market expertise is vital to our mission at Taxbit – driving innovation and regulatory clarity worldwide. In both Europe and Latin America, policymakers are making significant strides in delivering advanced regulatory frameworks for digital assets with a view to ensuring all businesses meet best practices for tax and accounting standards. Bringing on board these global industry leaders is vital to maintaining a harmonious dialogue with government, ensuring our customers receive best-in-class service and counsel, and achieving our growth goals in this rapidly evolving industry."

- Michelle O'Connor , VP of Global Market Expansion

Georg Brameshuber , appointed as an Austrian Executive, has served as a Board of Advisors for Blockchain for Europe and Digital Asset Association Austria member. In addition to his experience co-founding Validvent.tax, an Austria-based consultancy, Brameshuber brings over ten years of experience across various roles in the blockchain space, accounting, and law.

Antonio Lanotte , appointed as an Italian Executive, has served as Ambassador for Italy in the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), member of the Board of Advisors for Blockchain for Europe, member of the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum (EU4Blockchain) and INATBA, member of UN Dynamic Coalition on Blockchain Assurance and Standardization (DC-BAS), and brings over twenty years of experience as a tax advisor and CFO.

Magnus Jones , appointed as a Nordic Executive, serving as co-founder of Cointegrity, Ambassador for Norway in the GBBC, VP of Regulation at European Web3 Organisation, member of INTERPOL's Expert Group on the Metaverse, Crypto Expert for the OSCE, board member of the Nordic Blockchain Association, and K33. He brings over fifteen years of experience at EY, specializing in tax and law.

Torstein Thinn , appointed as a Nordic Executive and Co-founder of Cointegrity, established and led the world's first cryptocurrency task force at the Norwegian tax administration, and headed the Nordic collaboration on crypto. Thinn also served as CFO at NBX, Norwegian Blockchain Exchange, and CEO of AKJ, a turn-key crypto fund platform, bringing over twenty-five years of experience in finance.

Dion Seymour , appointed as British Executive, serves as Crypto and Digital Assets Technical Director at Andersen LLP, an international tax and accounting advisory firm with offices in 179 countries. He has over 18 years of tax experience and, from 2018, gained significant experience in cryptoassets by leading HMRC's approach to crypto and representing HMRC at an international level with the OECD's Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) negotiations. He is co-chair of the OECD's business advisory group for CARF, a member of Solana Foundation's Superteam UK Policy Advisory Board, a member of CryptoUK policy board, and chair of the tax working group for the Institute of Chartered Accountants for England and Wales (ICAEW).

Nicole Dyskant , appointed as Brazilian and Spanish Executive, has been an advisor for Taxbit LATAM since June 2024. With over twenty-five years of practical experience and regional expertise, Dyskant serves as Global Senior Advisor in Regulatory & Public Affairs at Fireblocks and is currently co-chairing the 100 Women in Finance Brazil Committee.

"Latin America is one of the world leaders in cryptocurrency adoption, especially in the field of payments and cross-border remittances. With renewed attention and focus on expanded use cases for crypto, adoption is driving demand for greater regulatory clarity. Taxbit's commitment to the advancement of this technology through responsible digital asset adoption is unparalleled in this industry, and I am thrilled to be expanding my role at Taxbit and joining this new team of incredible leaders."

- Nicole Dyskant, Taxbit Executive in Residence for Brazil and Spain

Taxbit's Executives in Residence program reinforces the company's commitment to bridging the gap between innovation and regulation. This series of appointments follows the announcement of Dr. Max Bernt, Global Head of Regulatory Affairs and Managing Director of Europe, in April 2024, and Faustine Fleuret as French Executive in Residence in March 2025. While initially launched to support strategic expansion across Europe, with solutions addressing MICA, CARF, DAC7, DAC8, CESOP, and IFRS compliance for cross-border payments and digital asset activity, Taxbit's vision extends well beyond the EU.

The program is part of a broader global growth strategy led by Michelle O'Connor, an early employee of Taxbit and now VP of Global Expansion and Innovation. Under her stewardship, Taxbit is actively scaling its regulatory-grade infrastructure into mature and emerging markets, prioritizing regions where digital asset adoption and regulatory clarity are advancing. From North America to Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, Taxbit is building a unified compliance backbone that supports governments, enterprises, and institutions navigating the evolving global digital assets economy.