TATAA Biocenter expands its bioanalytical services with HTG certification

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TATAA Biocenter, a leading provider of high-quality molecular analysis services, announced today that it has become a certified Qualified Service Provider for HTG Molecular Diagnostics. This certification will enable TATAA to offer high-throughput, multiplex gene expression profiling to its customers, and expand its portfolio of molecular analysis services.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics is a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, HTG EdgeSeq™. This highly sensitive and specific method for analyzing gene expression enables researchers to study large numbers of genes simultaneously.

This technology is specifically useful for research applications that require the analysis of complex gene expression profiles, such as oncology, immunology, and neurology research. Unlike RNA-Seq, the HTG EdgeSeq technology does not require RNA extraction, and can use small amounts of tissue material, typically several mm2, to generate reproducible gene expression profiles.

"We are excited to be a certified qualified service provider for HTG technology," said founder and CEO of TATAA Biocenter Mikael Kubista. "Our team of scientists have been extensively trained in this technology, and we are well-equipped to provide our customers with the highest-quality service for high-throughput, multiplex gene expression profiling."

"Your commitment to excellence and dedication to providing a top-notch service has been truly inspiring and we are thrilled to have you as a partner," said Selina Gaertner, Director, EU Medical Affairs, HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

"We are really pleased to count TATAA Biocenter among our limited number of Qualified Service Providers. They represent the perfect service we need to recommend to our end users, running our technology with high standards and professionalism," stated Jean Claude Gerard Vice President, Global Sales, HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

"This certification reflects our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced genomic services available. With HTG EdgeSeq technology, we can now offer even more comprehensive solutions for gene expression profiling and biomarker discovery," added Jens Björkman, COO, TATAA Biocenter.

TATAA Biocenter is a pioneer in qPCR, digital PCR, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) services and products, serving customers in academia, industry, and healthcare. With this certification, TATAA Biocenter continues to expand its portfolio of advanced molecular biology technologies, providing its clients with the most innovative and reliable solutions for their research and clinical needs.

