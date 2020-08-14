Tata Projects completes Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand

This project will bring additional electricity to Phuket thereby improving the lives of citizens. Out of the Tata Projects led consortium's 110-km stretch, about 80-km was executed by Tata Projects and the remaining by its partner. The company utilised drone technology for stringing of transmission lines thereby reducing timeframe and avoiding manual work.

Speaking about the project, Vivek Gautam, COO - Tata Projects Ltd, said, "We are proud to complete this important transmission line project which is a true testimony of our top-notch expertise and vast experience. With successful completion of our second transmission line project in Thailand, we have once again proved our execution capabilities not only in India but also around the world. Going forward, we shall continue to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and uncompromising standards of safety."

All tower foundations were completed using ready mixed concrete which is a symbol of 100 per cent concrete quality. Additionally, Tata Projects also prepared approach roads for ready mixed concrete trucks.

A unique aspect of this project is that it is the first 500 KV Transmission line passing from Phang-nga province. Phang-nga is a province in Southern Thailand, bordering the Andaman Sea on the West Coast of the Malay Peninsula.

Prior to this Surathani - Phuket transmission line project, Tata Project led consortium had successfully executed an 80-km stretch of 500kV Roi Et 2 - Chaiyaphum 2 Transmission Line project in August 2019. It was the company's first successfully executed transmission line project in Thailand.

About TATA Projects Limited

TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects. TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

SOURCE TATA Projects Limited