Tata Elxsi recognized as India's Top Value Creator for Software and BPM by Dun & Bradstreet

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in product engineering and innovation-led design services, has been recognized by Dun & Bradstreet as India's Top Value Creator for Software and BPM. The Value Creator Awards 2023 honours and recognizes leading Indian companies that are torchbearers of long-term value creation within their sectors for shareholders and stakeholders.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO & MD of Tata Elxsi, said, "This award is a testament to Tata Elxsi's value creation focus and leadership. This is a recognition of our leadership in fostering a culture of innovation across our verticals, underscoring how design and technology when brought together, can fuel end-consumer delight and deliver positive impact and growth for the global brands we work for and for the company and shareholders as well. We are delighted with the recognition and thank Elxsians for their relentless focus on innovation and delivery excellence and our customers and shareholders for their trust in our differentiated value creation."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation. Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and applying digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence.

For more information, please visit https://tataelxsi.com/

About Dun & Bradstreet

As India Inc. sets its foot to achieve new milestones, Dun & Bradstreet continues to support corporates as a trusted business partner and an enabler of value creation. Dun & Bradstreet supports Indian companies with the most valuable, comprehensive and data-driven insights to help them create value by improving business efficiency, business resilience and business sustainability.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them make faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg