Tata Elxsi powers a premium entertainment experience for OSNtv subscribers

BANGALORE, India and DUBAI, UAE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, and Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), a multinational premium entertainment content company, collaborated to develop OSNtv Box - an all-in-one new product that will bring together OSN exclusive and curated live TV channels, streaming, and free-to-air entertainment across a single android device.

"The OSNtv box combines both PayTV and OTT services in one place. It is a convenient, one-stop solution for entertainment aggregation that simplifies content discovery and provides an enhanced family viewing experience along with parental controls based on customer needs. Tata Elxsi's proven Android TV expertise, along with their ready-to-deploy suite of solutions, enabled a faster launch of OSNtv Box," said Devrim Malak, SVP Strategy at OSN.

Tata Elxsi won the "Best in Linear Distribution" for OSNTv Box at the Inaugural edition of BroadcastPro Manufacturer awards, held on 17th May 2023, in Dubai. The BroadcastPro Manufacturer Awards celebrate the companies whose products are at the core of the Middle East broadcast sector – at the forefront of innovation.

The OSNTv Box is powered by Tata Elxsi's AndroidTV solution suite, which includes a custom operator-tier launcher, OTA and iCX. Tata Elxsi's customised OTA (Over The Air) platform helps deliver seamless software updates for an enhanced customer experience, while the iCX (intelligent CX) platform offers intelligent monitoring, real-time diagnostics and troubleshooting.

"With its AndriodTV Centre of Excellence (CoE), Tata Elxsi brings deep expertise in TV platforms and engineering. This complex program showcases the best of Tata Elxsi, bringing together design and development for hardware, software, in-house solutions, as well innovations such as content search and discovery, as well as all programming managed to allow OSN to launch their product in a record time of 6 months, giving OSN a future proof platform for continued innovation at scale," said Tarun Joshi, General Manager & Head of Google Technologies at Tata Elxsi.

About Tata Elxsi

Incorporated in 1989, Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Media, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi's deep domain expertise in Media and Communications, complemented with our experience in delivering vertically industry use cases, enable customers to differentiate and win. Tata Elxsi provides integrated offerings – from research and strategy to electronics and mechanical design, software development, validation, and deployment, and is supported by a network of design studios, global development centres, and offices worldwide. These cover the entire spectrum of the 5G Services, Edge computing services, and subsystems to the connectivity, cloud platform and infrastructure elements.

For more information, please visit https://www.tataelxsi.com.

About OSN

OSN is the leading service for premium entertainment servicing the MENA region in 22 countries featuring exclusive and in-demand premium global and local hit tv series and films. OSN delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, and b2b offerings in every market. Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN spearheads premium content, including Western, Arabic, Turkish and more, across divisions, distinctively known for broadcasting the latest content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming.

OSN's ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company's three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivalled exclusive content, and unbeatable value. By seamlessly bringing together Global Network Partnerships, Studios, and Originals, along with reimagined Linear channels, OSN provides an entertainment ecosystem.

