Tata Elxsi Opens Global Engineering Center (GEC) for Schaeffler's mobility solutions

Tata Elxsi is the Global engineering services partner for Schaeffler, and the GEC is part of a strategic multi-year engineering services engagement

BANGALORE, India and HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, announced the opening of a Global Engineering Center (GEC) with Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, a world leader in providing mechatronics solutions for the Transportation industry.

Tata Elxsi has been selected as the Global engineering services partner by Schaeffler, and the GEC is part of a strategic multi-year engineering services engagement. The GEC center in Pune will focus on Mechatronics, Digital & embedded technologies with the highest level of talent in line with Schaeffler's vision for driving "Mobility for Tomorrow". This center will be pivotal to help accelerate innovation and drive digital transformation and growth for Schaeffler's mechatronics business.

Commenting on this announcement Lars Noetzig, VP –Central Mechatronics, Schaeffler Technologies AG, said, "Tata Elxsi has proved itself as a partner by bringing the right blend of technical expertise, program management skills, forward looking technological investments to support Schaeffler in its all-important journey. They will help us in collaboration with our centers in India and Germany to build the required talent bases for the increasing footprint of mechatronics products of Schaeffler."

"We are delighted to be selected as a strategic partner to Schaeffler supporting their mechatronics transformation, through our expertise in product development and digital technologies. This further consolidates our automotive position in Europe and fortifies the focused investments that we have pursued over these years as a design led engineering solutions provider," said Nitin Pai, Chief Marketing and Strategy Office, Tata Elxsi.

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. The portfolio includes high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications.

The Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree with innovative and sustainable technologies for electric mobility, digitalization, and Industry 4.0. The technology company generated sales of approximately 14.4 billion euros in 2019. With around 84,200 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a global network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With almost 2,400 patent applications in 2019, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company, headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the automotive, broadcast and communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centres, and offices worldwide.

Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It brings together domain experience across Infotainment, Autonomous Driving, Telematics, Powertrain, and Body electronics, along with technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud and IoT.

Tata Elxsi is accredited with Automotive SPICE Level 5 certification and is a member of leading consortiums such as AUTOSAR and OPEN Alliance. For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com

Media Contact

Tata Elxsi

Hari Balan

Corporate Communications

+91 80 2297 9123

Email: media@tataelxsi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Elxsi