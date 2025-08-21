Tata Elxsi Establishes 'SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Cloud HIL Center' to Accelerate Software-Defined Vehicle Programs

TRIVANDRUM, India, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, and Suzuki Motor Corporation, a Japanese multinational mobility manufacturer, today inaugurated the SUZUKI–TATA ELXSI Cloud HIL Center in Trivandrum, India. This dedicated facility is Suzuki's first full-vehicle cloud-enabled Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) validation center and represents the second engineering center established under the Tata Elxsi–Suzuki partnership, following the Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Pune.

The Cloud HIL Center is engineered for early-stage, full-vehicle simulation and validation through a cloud-native infrastructure. It enables Suzuki's development and test teams to remotely access HIL infrastructure integrated with Electronic Control Units (ECUs)—reducing reliance on physical prototypes and accelerating validation cycles across R&D centers worldwide. This aligns with Suzuki's roadmap for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), reinforcing a shift toward software-led, scalable development.

Purpose-built to support this transformation, the facility integrates Tata Elxsi's domain expertise in automotive Verification and Validation (V&V), test automation, and simulation, enabling transformative advancements in development speed, quality, and future readiness.

As part of Suzuki's global "SDV Right" strategy for Electrical and Electronic (E/E) Virtual Development, the Cloud HIL Center plays a foundational role in delivering continuous integration, faster release cycles, and system reliability.

This new centre marks a strategic step in the Tata Elxsi–Suzuki partnership, complementing the success of the Pune ODC and anchoring long-term engineering collaboration for future mobility programs worldwide.

Katsuhiro Kato, Director and Executive Vice President of Suzuki, said, "The SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Cloud HIL Center is a new base that leverages Tata Elxsi's expertise and deep experience to build an advanced and efficient development system. We hope that Suzuki will promote virtualization to realize minimization of energy and contribute to the development of next-generation mobility significantly."

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, said, "We thank Kato-san and Suzuki Motor Corporation for their continued trust. This new Cloud HIL Center builds on the strong foundation of our Pune ODC and marks a forward leap in our SDV-focused collaboration. It reflects our shared vision for sustainable and smarter mobility."

It leverages Tata Elxsi's long standing scaled presence with engineering excellence to drive high-impact localization of global vehicle programs. This center is designed to evolve with next-gen architectures—providing a modular, future-ready foundation that supports agile integration, system continuity, and long-term value creation.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.

It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected vehicle technologies, and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centres, and a global talent pool of over 13,000 engineers and specialists. For more information, please visit: Automotive Engineering & Digital Solutions | Tata Elxsi

About Suzuki

Suzuki Motor Corporation is one of Japan's leading carmakers and a global motorcycle manufacturer. The company's non-vehicle products include outboard motors for boats and motorized wheelchairs. It builds its lineup on its own and through numerous subsidiaries and joint ventures outside Japan. Suzuki was established in 1920 and has headquarters in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka. Toshihiro SUZUKI is President of the company.

Website: https://www.globalsuzuki.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg