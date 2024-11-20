Tata Elxsi, DENSO and AAtek Inaugurate 'Robotics and Automation Innovation Lab' in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, in partnership with DENSO Robotics Europe and AAtek, announced the inauguration of the 'Robotics and Automation Innovation Lab' at its Frankfurt office. This state-of-the-art facility aims to drive the future of robotics automation across sectors such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, life sciences and food science.

Equipped for both proof-of-concept (POC) and full-scale development, the lab will serve as a research and development hub, focusing on modular automation, accelerating product development, and simplifying maintenance, to meet global demand for automation solutions. This includes live demonstrations of high-precision and modular robotic implementations in cell/tissue culture, diagnostics, and sterilised environments.

The new facility will specialise in key areas, leveraging AI-driven analytics to support personalised medicine, automated handling of cell cultures in sterile environments, liquid handling and dispensing solutions, hospital lab automation, drug discovery, bioprocessing, and diagnostics. The centre will provide services, including product design and engineering, application development, platform engineering, and regulatory compliance support.

This unique combination of state-of-the-art technology and deep automation expertise provides customers with a platform to co-create, test, and deploy robotic solutions designed to meet the specific regulatory and operational challenges of the healthcare industry.

Designed to foster innovation in the region, the lab is also open to researchers and students from the Frankfurt Innovation Center (FIZ) and the startup ecosystem in the Hessen region.

The launch event was inaugurated by key leaders from all three companies, including Manjunath Kulkarni, VP of Client Relationship at Tata Elxsi; Arun Damodaran, Founder and CEO of AAtek Group; Dirk Schöffler, Head of DENSO Robotics Europe; and Bhupendra Singh Nikhurpa – Consul Commerce, Consulate General of India – Frankfurt.

Commenting on the inauguration, Raghav Yesodha, Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences, at Tata Elxsi, said, "This lab marks an important milestone in our efforts to bring together the best of Japanese innovation, German precision, and Tata Elxsi's expertise in med-tech, regulatory compliance, and automation. Together with DENSO's robotics leadership and AAtek's integration capabilities, we are poised to accelerate innovation and product development in healthcare automation, enabling our customers to stay ahead of evolving market needs."

Arun Damodaran, Founder and CEO of AAtek Group, emphasised the power of collaboration, saying, "While we are strong individually, together with Tata Elxsi and DENSO, we are even stronger. This partnership enables us to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions as a one-stop shop for robotics, automation, and Industry 4.0, focusing on the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors."

Dirk Schöffler, Head of DENSO Robotics Europe, stated, "DENSO being a leader in robotic technology and contributing towards the Robotics and Automation Innovation Lab offers valuable opportunities to develop fresh perspectives and cutting-edge solutions through 'Crafting the Core', driving creativity and accelerating progress to meet current market demands beyond traditional boundaries."

With a roadmap for future expansion in USA and India, this lab is strategically positioned to become a key enabler in the global robotics and automation landscape, helping customers navigate the complex and rapidly evolving healthcare automation space.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the healthcare, automotive, broadcast, and communications consumer electronics industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centres, and offices worldwide. Tata Elxsi's Healthcare & Life Sciences practice is ISO 13485 certified and collaborates with prominent medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs, as well as technology companies. With a comprehensive services and solutions portfolio, Tata Elxsi adds value at every stage of the customer's product development lifecycle. Recognised as a leader in technology consulting, new product design, development, verification & validation, as well as regulatory compliance services, Tata Elxsi is a trusted name in the industry. For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com

About AAtek

AAtek Group Head Quartered by AAtek GmbH at Frankfurt am Main, Germany 2011, acts as a Technical Knowledge Transfer Centre with its Affiliate company AAtek Robo Pvt. Ltd., in Coimbatore India. AAtek Robo Pvt. Ltd is also the Official DENSO Robotics Europe Distributor and System Integrator in the Indian Market. It also handles the Projects, Application Design, and Development from India. AAtek is a Holistic Global System Integrator, implementing Agile Automation through Internet of Things, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for Life-Science Industries, Laboratories and others. For more information about AATek, visit aatek.de

About DENSO Corporation

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

