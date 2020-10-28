Tata Elxsi awarded global services deal from Aesculap AG for medical device engineering

- Tata Elxsi opens a dedicated Global Engineering Center for Aesculap as part of the strategic multi-year engagement

BANGALORE, India and TUTTLINGEN, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, announces the opening of a Global Engineering Center (GEC) with Aesculap AG, a subsidiary of B. Braun, one of the world´s leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services. Tata Elxsi has been selected as the global engineering services partner by Aesculap. The GEC is part of a strategic multi-year engagement in the field of engineering services.

The GEC serves as a platform of talent and expertise for product design & engineering, regulatory support and clinical evaluation services. This center will be essential to accelerate innovation, drive the transformation and growth for Aesculap's medical business.

Martin Schaeuble, Vice President Abdominal and Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, Aesculap commented on this announcement, "Tata Elxsi has proven to be the right partner, bringing the right mix of technical expertise and program management skills. Together with Tata Elxsi we are in the position to continue our innovation activities as well as adherence across Aesculap 's product portfolio."

"We are elated to be selected as a strategic partner of Aesculap. It is an absolute honor for us to be part of this journey in supporting Aesculap through our Global Engineering Center, bringing together integrated competencies in R&D and innovation, digital technologies, deep domain understanding of medical devices and ever-evolving regulatory standards. This further consolidates our position in the Medical Devices and Healthcare market in Europe, and strengthens our relationship with Aesculap and the B. Braun group," said Nitin Pai, Chief Strategy Officer and CMO, Tata Elxsi.

About Aesculap

With over 64,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services. Through constructive dialog, B. Braun develops high quality product systems and services that are both evolving and progressive – and in turn improves people's health around the world.

With 3,600 employees at the headquarters in Tuttlingen and 12,600 worldwide AESCULAP® belongs to the B. Braun Group. Since 1976, Aesculap is thus part of a family-run company. Aesculap is a reliable partner for all treatment concepts in surgery, orthopedics and interventional vascular medicine. With products like the Digital Surgical Microscope Platform Aesculap Aeos® the company strives for innovations, which result in medical advances.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company, headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the Healthcare, Automotive, Media and Communications, and Transportation industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centers and offices worldwide.

Tata Elxsi's Medical Device and Healthcare practice works with leading medical device OEMs and technology companies for product lifecycle engineering – from research and insights to product development and innovation, launch and post-market services.

It brings together expertise in market research and human factors, hardware and software engineering, verification & validation, regulatory standards & compliance requirements, along with its Design Digital offerings to help companies in their digital transformation journeys with technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud and IoT. Tata Elxsi's Medical Device and Healthcare practice is ISO 13485 certified.

For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com

Media Contact:

Tata Elxsi

Hari Balan

Corporate Communications

+91-80-2297-9123

Email: media@tataelxsi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Elxsi