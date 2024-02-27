Tata Elxsi and Telefónica Collaborate to Achieve True Cloud-Native Infrastructure Management, Revolutionising Telecommunications Landscape

BENGALURU, India and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi and Telefónica proudly announce a groundbreaking achievement in the realm of the automation of cloud infrastructure for telecommunications, with the successful implementation of true cloud-native infrastructure management powered by ETSI Open-Source MANO (ETSI OSM). This milestone represents a significant evolution in network management, enabling operators to build intent-driven network systems with unprecedented efficiency and agility.

Through this collaboration, Tata Elxsi and Telefónica have enhanced the capabilities of OSM, introducing innovative features such as infrastructure automation, serverless operations execution environments, and the deployment of multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions. These advancements mark a new phase in the evolution of Telco Cloud technologies and signify a commitment to driving digital transformation across the telecommunications industry.

The integration of OSM with Tata Elxsi's award-winning NEURON platform represents a pivotal moment in multi-domain transformation towards autonomous network systems. NEURON's business intent-driven functionalities, coupled with OSM's platform, provide operators with unparalleled control and flexibility in managing complex infrastructures.

"In our collaboration with Tata Elxsi, our objective is to advance the boundaries of technology and standardization, propelling operators towards cloud-native agility," emphasised Francisco-Javier Ramón, Multicloud Tools Manager in gCTIO Unit at Telefónica.

"We are thrilled to partner with Telefónica to revolutionize the orchestration landscape," commented B. Ramesh Ramanathan, Principal Architect, CTO Office at Tata Elxsi. "This collaboration enhances our presence within the open-source community and propels NEURON towards the realm of 5G and beyond and autonomous networks."

The strategic collaboration between Tata Elxsi and Telefónica sets the stage for future advancements in Telco Cloud technology, paving the way for cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the telecommunications industry. Powered by OSM, NEURON now possesses the capability to seamlessly integrate infrastructure, services, security, networking, and configuration into a unified, intent-driven deployment.

Please visit MWC Hall 2 - 2A53MR to see the joint demonstration by Telefónica and Tata Elxsi.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company that blends technology, creativity, and engineering to help customers transform ideas into world-class products and solutions. With expertise in industries such as automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and more, Tata Elxsi is committed to driving innovation and delivering value to its clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com.

About Telefónica:

Telefónica is a leading telecommunications company operating in Europe and Latin America. With a presence in over 15 countries and a customer base exceeding 350 million, Telefónica is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and services that enable individuals, businesses, and communities to connect and thrive in the digital world.

