Tata Elxsi and INVIDI Technologies partner to transform addressable advertising for Pay-TV operators

BENGALURU, India and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in product engineering and innovation-led design services, announces a global partnership with INVIDI Technologies, the world's leading addressable solutions company.

This partnership brings together INVIDI's Conexus™ platform and Tata Elxsi's extensive experience in the integration, development, and deployment of advanced addressable TV technology, along with professional services for ad operations and data-driven insights, to enable operators to deliver targeted advertising solutions and create new revenue streams. This will allow broadcasters and operators to provide brands and advertisers with enhanced audience-targeting capabilities, driving more impactful campaigns, less wasted reach, and better return on advertising investment.

Nitin Pai, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Strategy Officer Tata Elxsi, said, "Through this partnership, we will enable broadcasters and operators — including satellite, linear and cable broadcast MVPDs — to drive new revenue possibilities for ad sales, with the assurance of rapid and seamless technology integration into their workflows, cost-efficient management of ad operations, and enhanced ad inventory value."

"Through this strategic partnership with Tata Elxsi, INVIDI will achieve its mission of transforming the advertising industry through advanced technologies like addressable television, CTV monetization, and data-driven insights. Our combined expertise and dedication to innovation will unleash the full potential of addressable advertising. Tata Elxsi's commitment to excellence and their customer-centric approach makes them the ideal partner to ensure we deliver on our promise to transform advertising experiences," said Prasad Sanagavarapu, Managing Director of India & EMEA, INVIDI Technologies.

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading design and technology services providers across industries, including automotive, broadcast and media, healthcare, and telecom.

Tata Elxsi works with leading Pay TV operators, MSOs (Multi-Service Operators), content providers and studios to develop, deploy, and manage innovative services and applications to foster subscriber loyalty and drive revenue growth. This is backed by over 30 years of deep specialization in video and OTT engineering & operations, world-leading design digital capabilities, and a global delivery presence. For additional information, visit www.tataelxsi.com.

INVIDI Technologies' patented advanced advertising solutions unlock the maximum value from premium video by uniting distributors, programmers, and data providers to ensure advertisers reach the right audiences when, where, and how they're watching. INVIDI launched the world's first broadly deployed addressable advertising system, and its products enable cross-platform campaign execution to provide maximum reach and optimal viewer experience. Our partners use INVIDI's software to generate billions of dollars in advertising revenue and relevant messaging while protecting viewer privacy. INVIDI's Emmy® Award-winning technical excellence, industry-leading experience, and innovative linear and digital precision-based solutions are deployed in the United States and around the world. INVIDI is co-owned by AT&T, DISH Network L.L.C., and WPP. Learn more at www.invidi.com.

