Tata Communications Transformation Services Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Superior Customer Value with Its Innovative Business Transformation Solutions

TCTS' agile delivery model ensures business operation continuity for existing customers and its proven transition methodology has allowed the company to onboard and service new customers seamlessly even under tough circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's account-specific initiatives are a testament to TCTS' customer-first approach. TCTS' expertise across various telecommunication technologies and processes enables operational excellence and enhanced customer experience resulting in a top quartile NPS. The company consistently enriches its product portfolio to help CSPs handle changing market needs through customizable, agile, and scalable implementations. With renewed focus and investment in automation platforms, TCTS enables customers to automate networks and eradicate operational inefficiencies.

Vikrant Gandhi, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan, explains that "TCTS leverages its deep telecom lineage as well as experience from global operations and best practices in network management, agile service delivery, cloud-enabled governance, and digital collaboration tools to deliver high-quality services with an improved service-level agreement (SLA)/key performance indicators (KPIs) and productivity."

TCTS facilitates intelligent service assurance, expedited and agile order management, and continuous service improvement programs to deliver consistent and accurate delivery, thus enhancing CSPs' network performance, including customer service experience and lifetime value. Delivery transformation, customer engagement, and robust governance sustain revenue growth. TCTS has demonstrated high commitment to performance and strong KPI and SLA levels despite covid related challenges and nearly a 100% shift to work from home during the pandemic. TCTS drives various innovation themes that encourage employees to demonstrate a solution led approach addressing customers' business challenges. The company consistently measures employees' customer focus and collaborates with customers to develop learning programs that meet customers' specific goals.

According to Gandhi, "TCTS emerges as the leading provider in the global telecommunications digital transformation industry by delivering proven, holistic solutions that enable operational efficiency, cost reduction, and revenue generation for all carrier process lifecycle stages. The company helps CSPs achieve specific outcomes and improve business performance, which has allowed it to become the preferred digital transformation provider for CSPs with a strong reputation for service delivery excellence."

Strong focus on financial fitness through customer intimacy, delivery transformation, and robust governance are the key pillars of TCTS' effective growth strategy. The company offers various products and services based on next-gen technologies, including AI/ML, 5G, and edge computing, with cost-effective models to help global CSPs manage the ever-changing connectivity needs of intelligent endpoints. TCTS' strong SLA performance has been acknowledged and appreciated by global clients that expect nothing but the best from their strategic digital transformation solution providers. As a result, TCTS has earned the 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award in the global telecommunications digital transformation industry for its general strong performance.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for superior performance and outstanding achievement in customer service, technological innovation, leadership, and strategic product development, among other areas. Industry analysts use analyses, in-depth interviews, and extensive secondary research to measure performance and compare market participants to identify best industry practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

Sr. Events Coordinator/Team Leader - Best Practices Recognition

claudia.toscano@frost.com

Phone: +1.210.477.8417

About Tata Communications Transformation Services

Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS), a 100% subsidiary of Tata Communications Ltd, provides business transformation, managed network operations, network outsourcing and consultancy services to telecommunication companies around the world. TCTS is a global leader in delivering operational efficiency, cost transformation and revenue acceleration solutions for all stages of the carrier process lifecycle including but not limited to network engineering and design, implementation and operations functions. TCTS is a part of the US$100+ billion Tata group, which comprises over 100 operating companies across seven business sectors. TCTS leverages the market expertise of the group's global telecom capabilities and globally established IT, process and consulting skills.

TCTS is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with offices in Europe, North America and the Middle East. Through its two world-class India delivery centres in Pune and Chennai, TCTS preserves the independent functioning and full confidentiality of its customers' business processes.

For more information, Visit

Website: www.tatacommunications-ts.com

Twitter: @Tata_TCTSL

Facebook: @tata.tctsl

linkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tata-communications-transformation-services

Contact Details:

Saikata Das,

Head of Strategy and Marketing,

Tata Communications Transformation Services

Saikata.Das@tatacommunications.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691184/Tata_Communications_Transformation_Services_Award.jpg

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan