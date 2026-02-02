TAT stages Amazing MuayThai Festival 2026 to elevate sports tourism through Thai heritage

Four-day global celebration in Hua Hin highlights National Muay Thai Day and large-scale cultural performances

BANGKOK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will stage the Amazing MuayThai Festival 2026 from 4–7 February at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, reinforcing Thailand's sports tourism positioning through Muay Thai while marking National Muay Thai Day with traditional rites, ceremonies, and cultural performances.

Officials and Muay Thai practitioners pose during the launch of Amazing MuayThai Festival 2026, marking the upcoming four-day celebration from 4–7 February 2026 at Rajabhakti Park, Hua Hin, which highlights National Muay Thai Day and reinforces Thailand’s position as the world’s home of Muay Thai.

Held under the concept "Ultimate Muay Thai Experience", the festival pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, in recognition of her immeasurable contributions to the Thai people, while presenting Muay Thai as Thailand's national martial art and a distinctive cultural attraction for international visitors. Delivered in collaboration with Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, the Royal Thai Army, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Ministry of Culture, the Public Relations Department, Chom Bueng Rajabhat University, the World Boxing Council Muay Thai, and public and private sector partners, the festival supports sports tourism development by strengthening international standards for Muay Thai as a recognised expression of Thai cultural heritage and a driver of travel demand.

Mr. Nat Kruthasoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, said, "Amazing MuayThai Festival 2026 reflects Thailand's commitment to safeguarding and presenting Muay Thai as a living cultural heritage with international appeal. The festival invites visitors from around the world to experience Muay Thai in its authentic setting, connecting physical training with tradition, ceremony, and community, while supporting sports tourism development and local economies."

The Amazing MuayThai Festival 2026 will deliver a comprehensive four-day programme combining sport, culture, and hands-on engagement, with activities taking place daily from 16.00 to 22.00 at Rajabhakti Park. Across all four days, visitors can experience professional Muay Thai demonstrations, exhibitions explaining ceremonial traditions and fighter rankings, and training sessions rooted in the four classical styles of Muay Thai Boran — Muay Chaiya of the Southern region, Muay Korat of the Northeastern region, Muay Tha Sao of the Northern region, and Muay Lop Buri of the Central region — conducted at the Ancient Muay Thai Camp between 16.00 and 19.00. Stage programmes commence from 16.05, featuring self-defence demonstrations, traditional Thai folk games related to boxing such as Muay Tap Chak and Muay Thale, and cultural or contemporary performances in the early evening.

A major highlight takes place on 6 February, officially designated as National Muay Thai Day, commemorating King Sanphet VIII, more widely known as the Tiger King (Phra Chao Suea) and revered as the Father of Muay Thai. The principal ceremonial programme runs from 17.30 to 20.00, featuring rituals honouring seven former Thai monarchs and Phra Chao Suea, the offering of royal tributes, a Brahman blessing ceremony, and the Wai Kru ceremony led by master Muay Thai teachers. The evening culminates in a grand cultural performance presented in four acts by more than 1,500 performers, enhanced by light, sound, and fireworks.

Complementing the main programme, visitors can also participate in a wide range of hands-on cultural activities, including traditional strength-testing practices such as banana tree kicking and lime punching, as well as demonstrations of Thai craftsmanship associated with Muay Thai culture, including sacred tattooing and yantra inscription. Additional highlights include interactive skill-based games, retail zones offering Muay Thai equipment and training courses, local food and signature products from Prachuap Khiri Khan, live music performances from 20.00, and nightly mini-concerts by well-known artists from 21.00, before activities conclude at 22.00 each evening.

Thailand currently has more than 5,000 Muay Thai camps and gyms nationwide, demonstrating a strong capacity to welcome international visitors. This is supported by government measures such as the Non-Immigrant ED Muay Thai visa, which allows foreign visitors to stay in Thailand for up to 90 days to train at certified camps, with the option to extend up to one year, strengthening Thailand's position as a leading destination for Muay Thai-focused sports tourism and long-stay travel.

TAT expects the Amazing MuayThai Festival 2026 to attract approximately 18,000 visitors, generating an estimated economic value of around 214 million Baht, while stimulating travel among Muay Thai enthusiasts and culturally motivated visitors during the event period and reinforcing Thailand's position as the world's leading destination for Muay Thai learning and authentic engagement.

