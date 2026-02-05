TAT announces Amazing Thailand Chinese New Year 2026 in Bangkok and Hat Yai marking 51 years of Thailand-China relations

A nationwide programme is expected to stimulate travel demand and generate more than 42 billion Baht in tourism revenue

BANGKOK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today announced Amazing Thailand Chinese New Year 2026, marking the Golden Horse year and the 51st anniversary of Thailand–China diplomatic relations. Anchored by flagship events in Bangkok and Hat Yai, and supported by celebrations in Nakhon Sawan and Suphan Buri, the festival is positioned to drive nationwide travel demand and reinforce Thailand's standing as a leading destination for Chinese New Year celebrations outside mainland China.

The announcement was made at TAT Headquarters in Bangkok, with the participation of Mr. Yang Xiaolong, Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand; Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor; VDC Col. Chettha Khaoprasert, Deputy Governor of Suphan Buri Province; Acting Sub. Lt. Sarawoot Chantawong, Deputy Governor of Nakhon Sawan Province; and Pol. Maj. Gen. Kris Warit, Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, reflecting strong institutional and regional cooperation in delivering the festival.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "Through our flagship events in Bangkok and Hat Yai, TAT is projecting confidence and vitality at a national scale. As Thailand and China enter the 51st year of diplomatic relations, the festival reflects more than two decades of close cooperation between TAT and China's tourism and cultural authorities, and our clear commitment to carrying forward shared Thai–Chinese heritage as a driver of meaningful travel and long-term value."

In Bangkok, TAT is hosting Amazing Thailand Happy Chinese New Year 2026 in cooperation with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Samphanthawong District, Siam Paragon, and Thai Beverage Public Company Limited. Yaowarat Road, from Odeon Circle to Chaloem Buri Intersection, will be transformed through large-scale festive illuminations from 7 February to 1 March, daily from 18.00 to 23.00 Hrs., under the theme Ride the Fortune, Share the Future, creating a vibrant evening atmosphere throughout the area.

Siam Paragon will host the main festival programme from 14 to 18 February, daily from 16.00 to 22.00 Hrs., opening on 14 February with an auspicious Thai–Chinese greeting ceremony. Highlights include large-scale lantern displays and performances by four leading troupes from Beijing, Chongqing, Henan Province, and Fujian Province, alongside festival activities such as Chinese lantern crafting, auspicious character printing, Chinese calligraphy, khon mask painting, Chinese paper cutting, Thai embroidery, artificial flower keychain making, and Chinese astrology. The programme will also feature exclusive appearances by popular Chinese artist and actor Zhu Zhengting, together with performances by leading Thai artists including Daou Pittaya, Klear, Better Weather, MEAN, HERS, Slapkiss, Serious Bacon, Wanyai, OABNITHI, and 2Ectasy Jeffy kakagoesbackhome.

In Hat Yai, Songkhla, TAT is presenting Amazing Thailand Chinese New Year 2026 @ Hat Yai, taking place from 17 to 20 February along Saneha Nusorn Road. The programme will feature performances from Fujian Province, traditional lion dances, acrobatic shows, and night-time light displays, creating a festive atmosphere and reinforcing the city's role as a key tourism hub in Southern Thailand for regional and cross-border travellers.

Beyond the two flagship destinations, TAT is supporting Chinese New Year celebrations in regions with distinctive Thai–Chinese heritage to extend tourism benefits nationwide. Key events include the Chao Pho–Chao Mae Pak Nam Pho procession tradition in Nakhon Sawan, running from 10 - 21 February and the Suphan Buri Chinese New Year Festival: 18 Years of the Heavenly Dragon at Dragon Descendants Museum, Suphan Buri, taking place from 17 to 18 February.

Amazing Thailand Chinese New Year 2026 is delivered with the support of a wide network of public and private-sector partners, including Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, CentralWorld and shopping centres under Central Group, The Em District, The Mall Group, and Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, working together to stimulate travel flows, encourage longer visitor stays, and distribute tourism revenue more evenly nationwide.

TAT expects that during the Chinese New Year 2026 travel period from 13 to 22 February, Thailand will welcome approximately 1.25 million international visitors, an increase of 10%, alongside an estimated 2.3 million domestic trips, up 3% year-on-year. Combined tourism revenue is projected at around 42.23 billion Baht, representing 13% growth compared with the same period last year and reinforcing the strategic role of major festivals in advancing Thailand's quality-led tourism agenda.

