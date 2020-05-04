Tasjeel.ae Launches UAE Premium Domain Marketplace

Tasjeel – the fastest growing .ae Domain Registrar introduces a Dedicated Premium Domain Name Market for the UAE.

DUBAI, UAE, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasjeel is launching a dedicated UAE premium domain name marketplace. The new platform will allow buyers to purchase premium domain names that are already registered. This will make it easier for business owners to register the best domain names for their brands.

Speaking of the need for a UAE premium domain marketplace, Tasjeel CEO Wahid Aziz said:

"We've seen .ae domain registrations skyrocket over the last few years. As a result, many business owners are finding it difficult to register their first-choice domain names. This can make branding difficult for UAE businesses, and can also harm their position in the search results."

The idea of a premium domain name market isn't new. Multinationals like GoDaddy and Sedo are leaders in this sector, and the business model is a proven and successful one on a global level. Aziz is clear about the advantages Tasjeel's marketplace will offer:

"There are some big players in the premium domains sector, but their focus is mainly on the US. For sellers, it's hard to get the right exposure, while buyers have a tough time filtering irrelevant domains. That's why we've developed a marketplace to focus exclusively on the UAE. We're listing premium domains ending with the .ae and امارات.

"(.emarat) extensions, as well as premium .com domains that are clearly relevant to the UAE."

Historically, trust has been a major problem when buying and selling domain names. Within the UAE, most premium domain name sales are conducted privately, often through brokers whose charges can be high – and whose business practices aren't always transparent. There have been cases where buyers were tricked into paying for domains that didn't belong to the seller. Aziz and his team have introduced safeguards to protect both parties:

"We developed our platform with safety as our top priority. All payments are made through escrow.com. Essentially, the buyer must pay before the domain name is transferred, but the funds are held in escrow until the domain transfer goes through correctly. Only then is the payment released to the seller's account. This approach delivers end-to-end protection for both buyers and sellers on our new platform."

About Tasjeel: Tasjeel is a leading .aeDA-accredited domain registrar and web hosting company. Since its launch in 2009, Tasjeel has become one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the UAE. A relentless focus on customer service has seen the company achieve an 'Excellent' rating on Trustpilot.com, and Tasjeel is now recognised as a primary disruptor in the marketplace. Learn more: tasjeel.ae

