Tashkent International Investment Forum 2025 Unveils Official Partners as New Uzbekistan: The Big Country with Big Opportunities Continues FDI Drive

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Tashkent International Investment Forum 2025 (TIIF) draws closer, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) are delighted to announce its official partners for the country's flagship event. Led by Strategic Partners Uzum, ACWA Power and KOC Construction, TIIF is bringing together global investors, policymakers, and business leaders to Tashkent as to show the true New Uzbekistan: The Big Country with Big Opportunities.

The fourth Tashkent International Investment Forum gets underway on June 10

Uzbekistan's most significant international economic event will be taking place at the Central Asian Expo (CAEx) Uzbekistan from 10-12 June 2025, and as a reflection on the country and TIIF's growing reputation, the full partner lineup includes a powerful mix of multinational corporations, regional champions, and leading financial institutions—each playing a unique role in supporting Uzbekistan's economic ambitions.

MIIT are thrilled to announce a total of 15 partners who have all played a crucial role in Uzbekistan's growth and rising potential through investments and initiatives deeply integrated into the country.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to this exceptional group of Partners for their support of the Tashkent International Investment Forum," said Minister Laziz Kudratov. "The impact and value they bring to the country is not understated and we are immensely proud that they have partnered with us for this year's Forum. The calibre of our Partners reflects the growing momentum behind the New Uzbekistan: The Big Country with Big Opportunities."

Strategic Partners

Uzum: Uzum, Uzbekistan's first IT unicorn. The company has built the country's leading digital ecosystem, integrating a national e-commerce marketplace, fintech solutions, and banking services tailored for both individuals and businesses. In 2024, Uzum attracted over $100 million in foreign investments and launched the largest logistics complex for e-commerce in Central Asia . Today, over 17 million people across Uzbekistan rely on Uzum's ecosystem every month — a testament to the company's central role in transforming everyday digital services and enabling economic opportunity at scale.

Uzum, first IT unicorn. The company has built the country's leading digital ecosystem, integrating a national e-commerce marketplace, fintech solutions, and banking services tailored for both individuals and businesses. In 2024, Uzum attracted over in foreign investments and launched the largest logistics complex for e-commerce in . Today, over 17 million people across rely on Uzum's ecosystem every month — a testament to the company's central role in transforming everyday digital services and enabling economic opportunity at scale. ACWA Power: The Saudi Arabian energy company is a leading investor in Uzbekistan's renewable energy sector. In 2024, three major renewable projects worth $3 billion were launched, including the Bash and Dzhankeldy Wind Power Plants (1,000 MW), the Samarkand 1 and 2 Solar Projects (1,000 MW of solar power and a 1,000 MWh battery storage system), and the Tashkent BESS Project (500 MWh).

The Saudi Arabian energy company is a leading investor in renewable energy sector. In 2024, three major renewable projects worth were launched, including the Bash and Dzhankeldy Wind Power Plants (1,000 MW), the Samarkand 1 and 2 Solar Projects (1,000 MW of solar power and a 1,000 MWh battery storage system), and the Tashkent BESS Project (500 MWh). KOC Construction: The Turkish global engineering and construction company is expanding its portfolio in Uzbekistan with key infrastructure projects. KOC Construction is involved in the feasibility studies and planning for the new Tashkent-Samarkand high-speed rail line and is also participating in the expansion of Jurgenchi International Airport.

General Partners

Vision Invest : A major Saudi Arabian investment firm, Vision Invest is expanding its presence in Uzbekistan , particularly in utilities and infrastructure. For example, Vision Invest is working with MIIT to develop new transport and infrastructure public-private partnership (PPP) projects, supporting the country's privatisation and infrastructure reform agenda.

: A major Saudi Arabian investment firm, Vision Invest is expanding its presence in , particularly in utilities and infrastructure. For example, Vision Invest is working with MIIT to develop new transport and infrastructure public-private partnership (PPP) projects, supporting the country's privatisation and infrastructure reform agenda. OTP Group: The largest Hungarian commercial bank, which entered the Uzbek market in 2023 by acquiring a 73.71% stake in Ipoteka Bank — the country's fifth-largest bank at the time, serving approximately 1.5 million retail customers and holding a 7.6% market share by assets. This marked the first major privatization of an Uzbek bank involving a foreign investor.

The largest Hungarian commercial bank, which entered the Uzbek market in 2023 by acquiring a 73.71% stake in Ipoteka Bank — the country's fifth-largest bank at the time, serving approximately 1.5 million retail customers and holding a 7.6% market share by assets. This marked the first major privatization of an Uzbek bank involving a foreign investor. Ipoteka Bank: An Uzbek bank that has become a flagship of successful banking transformation and international partnership. Following its integration into OTP Group, the bank underwent a comprehensive modernization — evolving from a specialized mortgage institution into a universal bank with advanced digital services and corporate solutions. Retail lending has been significantly expanded, and operational processes have been aligned with international standards.

Partners

TBC Uzbekistan : Part of London -listed TBC Bank Group and Central Asia's leading digital banking ecosystem. Powered by a proprietary tech stack, an experienced international team and a lending-led product strategy, it meets surging demand for digital financial services among the region's young, tech-savvy population. Its three high-growth fintech businesses—TBC UZ ( Uzbekistan's largest digital bank), Payme (payments) and Payme Nasiya (instalment credit)—serve more than 6 million monthly active users.

: Part of -listed TBC Bank Group and leading digital banking ecosystem. Powered by a proprietary tech stack, an experienced international team and a lending-led product strategy, it meets surging demand for digital financial services among the region's young, tech-savvy population. Its three high-growth fintech businesses—TBC UZ ( largest digital bank), Payme (payments) and Payme Nasiya (instalment credit)—serve more than 6 million monthly active users. DataVolt: A Saudi-Arabian data center developer and operator, investing $200 million in Tashkent IT Park to support digital services. Future campuses in Bukhara and New Tashkent could raise total investment to $5 billion designed to support cloud computing and digital services for local businesses and government agencies.

A Saudi-Arabian data center developer and operator, investing in Tashkent IT Park to support digital services. Future campuses in Bukhara and New Tashkent could raise total investment to designed to support cloud computing and digital services for local businesses and government agencies. Also from Saudi Arabia is DataVolt, a Saudi-Arabian data center developer and operator, is investing $200 million in Tashkent IT Park to support digital services. Future campuses in Bukhara and New Tashkent could raise total investment to $5 billion , contingent on progress in terrestrial connectivity and ongoing reforms in the telecom sector.

is DataVolt, a Saudi-Arabian data center developer and operator, is investing in Tashkent IT Park to support digital services. Future campuses in Bukhara and New Tashkent could raise total investment to , contingent on progress in terrestrial connectivity and ongoing reforms in the telecom sector. Miahona : A Saudi listed company that began operations in 2008 and is one of the first developers of water and wastewater infrastructures under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the region. They have partnered with Government of Uzbekistan to build and upgrade several water and wastewater treatment plants, improving water quality and environmental impact.

: A Saudi listed company that began operations in 2008 and is one of the first developers of water and wastewater infrastructures under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the region. They have partnered with Government of to build and upgrade several water and wastewater treatment plants, improving water quality and environmental impact. UzOman Investment Company: A strategic investment firm established to strengthen economic ties and foster long-term partnerships between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Uzbekistan . With a mandate to identify and develop high-impact investment opportunities across key sectors, the UzOman Investment plays a pivotal role in advancing mutual growth, sustainable development, and cross-border collaboration.

A strategic investment firm established to strengthen economic ties and foster long-term partnerships between the Sultanate of and the Republic of . With a mandate to identify and develop high-impact investment opportunities across key sectors, the UzOman Investment plays a pivotal role in advancing mutual growth, sustainable development, and cross-border collaboration. AKSA Enerji: This Turkish energy company is expanding its operations in Uzbekistan to support thermal and renewable generation projects. Aksa is currently developing a new 240 MW gas-fired power plant in Tashkent region and has announced plans for solar energy projects to boost renewable capacity.

This Turkish energy company is expanding its operations in to support thermal and renewable generation projects. Aksa is currently developing a new 240 MW gas-fired power plant in region and has announced plans for solar energy projects to boost renewable capacity. StoneX : Focused on commodities and trading, StoneX brings risk management expertise to local markets. For example, StoneX has worked with Uzbek cotton exporters to implement hedging strategies that protect against price volatility on international markets.

: Focused on commodities and trading, StoneX brings risk management expertise to local markets. For example, StoneX has worked with Uzbek cotton exporters to implement hedging strategies that protect against price volatility on international markets. Halyk Bank : One of Kazakhstan's leading banks, Halyk Bank is instrumental in enabling cross-border finance and trade within Central Asia . The bank has provided trade finance facilities for Uzbek importers and exporters, facilitating smoother transactions with partners in Kazakhstan and beyond.

: One of leading banks, Halyk Bank is instrumental in enabling cross-border finance and trade within . The bank has provided trade finance facilities for Uzbek importers and exporters, facilitating smoother transactions with partners in and beyond. European Investment Bank (EIB): The EIB plays an important role in supporting sustainable infrastructure and climate-aligned financing in Uzbekistan . For example, the EIB co-financed the modernization of Tashkent's public transport system, including the introduction of electric buses to reduce emissions.

The EIB plays an important role in supporting sustainable infrastructure and climate-aligned financing in . For example, the EIB co-financed the modernization of public transport system, including the introduction of electric buses to reduce emissions. Squire Patton Boggs : A leading global law firm, Squire Patton Boggs is one of the few providing crucial legal expertise to investors navigating the Uzbek market. The firm has advised several multinational companies on joint ventures, mergers, and compliance with Uzbekistan's evolving regulatory landscape.

Global TV broadcaster CNN and its leading anchor Richard Quest, host of 'Quest Means Business' and Pan-European broadcaster EuroNews will be at TIIF as official Media Partners to showcase Uzbekistan's investment story.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703376/MIIT_Tashkent.jpg