TASHKENT CONFERENCE SHOWCASES PAST AND FUTURE REFORMS

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A week-long international conference entitled "New Uzbekistan: development, innovation and enlightenment" opened today in Tashkent to explore the past seven years of progress on reform and to contemplate next steps.

Several hundred guests from various national institutions and government organisations together with many international partners and experts from 15 countries will spend five days discussing Uzbekistan's achievements and progress.

The conference is a joint endeavor of the Center of Sustainable Development of Uzbekistan and and the World Society for the Study, Preservation and Popularization of the Cultural Legacy of Uzbekistan.

Increased transparency and dramatic reforms have seen Uzbekistan's speedy development in all areas of society – from a collaborative foreign policy and regional cooperation to sustainable energy and tourism. Uzbekistan has become a new destination for foreign investment, business partnerships and tourism.

The recently adopted new Constitution will ensure that the rights of domestic and international investors and business are protected.

Sodiq Safoyev, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, noted:

"The Week of Partnership Initiatives is a unique and timely event for Uzbekistan and the international community. A number of conferences on the broadest topics will become a platform for discussing not only the results, but also the starting point for further steps in cooperation between our country and international organizations and partners

In addition to showcasing the country's successes the conference will be a platform to debate Uzbekistan's further steps.

With over 14 panel sessions and discussions, and other side events organized by partners and sponsors, the conference will offer many opportunities for debate. They will be moderated by a series of renowned international journalists and experts.

During the week, academic conferences, meetings, presentations, film screenings, opening of exhibitions and other events will be held with the participation of orientalists and researchers from more than 15 countries. This week will once again demonstrate the success of New Uzbekistan in the field of cultural heritage and create an excellent platform for dialogue between representatives of scientific and cultural circles from different parts of the world and discussion of many projects aimed at studying the culture and art of Uzbekistan.

The discussions will cover a broad spectrum of topics, from the new constitution to the new foreign policy, favourable business environment to quality education and innovation as well as green and renewable energy. Topics such as women's role in the new Uzbekistan and the nation's digital future will also be discussed.

SOURCE Center for Sustainable Development, Tashkent, Uzbekistan