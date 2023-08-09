TASC Corporate Services and hrtech Join Forces to Empower Middle East Organizations with Cutting-Edge HR Technology Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TASC Corporate Services, a leading HR solutions & corporate service provider in the Middle East, and hrtech , a prominent HR Technology Analyst firm, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the way HR teams adopt technology in the Middle East market. By combining their expertise and resources, TASC Corporate Services and hrtech aim to provide organizations with an innovative suite of tools and services for effective human resource management.

The TASC group of companies provides a comprehensive suite of business services, including business setup, compliance operations, recruitment & contract staffing, permanent hiring, PRO services, payroll management, and many more, allowing business owners to focus solely on core business growth while increasing business efficiency and productivity.

hrtech, a Singapore-headquartered HR Technology Analyst firm, has now expanded its presence to Dubai. hrtech brings its extensive consultation experience and HR Technology expertise to address the unique needs of modern-day organizations. Through this partnership, TASC group will leverage hrtech's knowledge base to deliver seamless integration of HR Technology solutions into its existing HR services.

"We are thrilled to partner with hrtech and strengthen our presence in the Middle East market," said Anirudhe Ghosh , Senior Vice President at TASC. "It's time to embrace the future, as we recognize innovation as the key to success in the ever-evolving HR landscape. Partnering with hrtech, a cutting-edge solutions provider in the UAE empowers us to shape a dynamic, efficient, and people-centric workplace, where opportunities are amplified, and potentials are realized."

Sriram Iyer , Founder & CEO, hrtech, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "TASC Outsourcing's expertise perfectly complements our vision of providing cutting-edge HR solutions to companies. By integrating their services with our HR Technology knowledge, we will provide Middle Eastern organizations with a holistic solution for human resources management."

About TASC Corporate Services

TASC Corporate Services, a team of knowledgeable and trustworthy specialists, serve as your strategic business and local knowledge partners in the Middle East. Outsource your critical compliance operations to us, including company formation, government services, and payroll processing. With our dedicated support, we ensure the growth of your business is in full compliance with local regulations. For more details: https://tasccorporateservices.com/

About hrtech

hrtech , a HRTech Analyst firm, dedicated to facilitating Workplace and Workforce Transformations that drive robust Business and HR outcomes for enterprises across Asia and the Middle East. Our unwavering vision has been to create a TECH-DRIVEN and DATA-CENTRIC HR ECOSYSTEM, enabling successful Workplace and Talent Transformations that fuel organizational growth and empower HR teams to become Strategic Business Partners. To guide HR teams through this transformational journey, we operate through four distinct verticals: Academy, Advisory & Consulting, Marketplace Solutions, and Talent On-Demand. For more details: https://www.hrtech.sg

SOURCE hrtech