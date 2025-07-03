Tariq Chauhan Appointed to IFMA's Prestigious Global Board of Directors

Tariq Chauhan is the CEO of EFSIM Facilities Management Company (EFSIM) and Vice Chairman of EFS Facilities Services Group

The appointment recognizes Chauhan's over two decades of leadership and driving impact across the facilities management industry in the region

Appointment reinforces EFSIM's growing global profile and contribution to shaping the future of facilities management

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) has appointed Tariq Chauhan, CEO of EFSIM, a Saudi based provider of comprehensive facilities management solutions, and Vice Chairman of EFS Group, a global leader in integrated facilities management services, to its Global Board of Directors. Effective 1 July 2025, his two-year term places him alongside a high-profile group of global leaders helping shape the future of facilities management across more than 140 countries.

This prestigious appointment underscores EFSIM's growing recognition as a trusted partner in delivering high-quality, future-ready facilities management solutions. It also reflects the company's ambition to help shape a more sustainable and efficient built environment, both in the region and globally.

Chauhan's inclusion brings over two decades of industry experience to the board, combining operational depth with insights from a region where the facilities management sector is rapidly evolving. His track record in scaling businesses and driving innovation aligns closely with IFMA's global priorities.

Tariq Chauhan, CEO of EFSIM, said: "It is a privilege to join the IFMA Global Board at a time when facilities management is playing a transformative role in sustainable development and operational resilience. This appointment reflects not only a personal milestone but also the strength of EFSIM's commitment to advancing standards, innovation, and impact across the sector."

The appointment was endorsed by Christa Dodoo, Chair of the IFMA Global Board of Directors for 2025–2026, who noted: "Being selected to IFMA's board is a prestigious honor that speaks to Mr. Tariq's competence and leadership capacity. It also exemplifies the years of commitment that he and EFSIM have demonstrated to the facility management profession. As we work to magnify the important role facility management plays in organizational success worldwide, his knowledge, input and expertise will be vital."

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) is the leading global body for facilities management professionals, known for setting standards and advancing best practices worldwide. Its Global Board helps steer the association's strategic direction and respond to evolving industry priorities.

About EFSIM

Established in 2008, EFSIM Facilities Management Company is a leader in integrated facilities management services with 75 service lines and operations across Saudi Arabia. Creating sustainable value for clients and communities, the company delivers disruptive solutions that cater to some of the industry's most complex needs, spanning sectors including infrastructure and security as well as hospitality and leisure. Home to 8,400 employees from different cultural and professional backgrounds, EFSIM prioritizes embracing and empowering its workforce. Visit https://www.efsim.sa/ for more information or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IFMA

Founded in 1980, the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) is the world's largest, most widely recognized association for facility management (FM) professionals. Supporting more than 25,000 members in over 140 countries, IFMA is a key contributor to the development of international FM standards and works with decision makers to inform FM-related policy. IFMA provides career resources and continuing education, offers three industry-respected credentials, maintains the largest repository of FM-related content on the web and hosts year-round global events. With a vision to lead the future of the built environment to make the world a better place, IFMA believes in the benefit of global diversity, inclusion and social equity, and recognizes that sustainability, resilience and responsible environmental stewardship are paramount.

For more information, visit ifma.org and our LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook , Threads , X and Flickr pages. Follow IFMA's Connected FM podcast and blog for expert insights on trending industry topics.

