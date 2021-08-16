Targovax to present at upcoming scientific conferences

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present and participate at upcoming conferences.

Novel Combination Approaches to Oncolytic Virotherapy

Date: 17 Aug 2021

Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)

Time: 18:00 CET

Next Generation Cancer Vaccine Development Summit

Date: 7 September 2021

Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)

Time: 15:00 CET

