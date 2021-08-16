Targovax to present at upcoming scientific conferences
16 Aug, 2021, 06:48 BST
OSLO, Norway, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present and participate at upcoming conferences.
Novel Combination Approaches to Oncolytic Virotherapy
Date: 17 Aug 2021
Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)
Time: 18:00 CET
Next Generation Cancer Vaccine Development Summit
Date: 7 September 2021
Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)
Time: 15:00 CET
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
