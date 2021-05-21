Targovax to present at upcoming investor and scientific conferences

Targovax

21 May, 2021, 06:21 BST

OSLO, Norway, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present at upcoming conferences.

ABGSC Life Science Summit, virtual

Date: 25 May 2021
Presenter: Øystein Soug (CEO)
Time: 16:30 CET

Oncolytic Viruses Virtual Symposium

Date: 25 May 2021
Presenter: Magnus Jäderberg (CMO)
Time: 10:45 CET

For further information, please contact:

Øystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:

Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

