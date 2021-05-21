Targovax to present at upcoming investor and scientific conferences
21 May, 2021, 06:21 BST
OSLO, Norway, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present at upcoming conferences.
ABGSC Life Science Summit, virtual
Date: 25 May 2021
Presenter: Øystein Soug (CEO)
Time: 16:30 CET
Oncolytic Viruses Virtual Symposium
Date: 25 May 2021
Presenter: Magnus Jäderberg (CMO)
Time: 10:45 CET
For further information, please contact:
Øystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777
