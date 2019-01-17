Targovax is Invited to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
21 Jan, 2019, 06:26 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, announces that members of its senior management team will present at upcoming investor conferences.
Date: 22 January 2019
Venue: Redeye Fight Cancer Seminar, Stockholm, Sweden
Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)
Presentation:
- Time: 10:45 CET
Panel discussion:
- The field of Immuno-oncology - how to optimize clinical development - what trends do you see in the market?
- Time: 11:40 CET
The event can be followed live here.The presentation will be available to download at www.targovax.com after the event.
Date: 7 February 2019
Venue: 5th annual Immuno-oncology (IO) 360°, NYC, USA
Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)
Panel discussion:
- Fundraising in the Current IO Space
- Time: 11:10 AM EST
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli
Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert
FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44-20-3727-1000
Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com
