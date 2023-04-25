Tanzanian lives up to father's expectation of becoming "Simba" in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Do you know what my father used to call me? Simba, the Lion King!" Ahmed Tamim, a Tanzanian man who has operated an international shipping business for 13 years in Guangzhou, said in an interview with GDToday of Nanfang Media Group. When talking about his father, who passed away years ago, tears sprung up in his eyes.

"When I first came to Guangzhou, my pockets were empty. All my money was earned in China," Tamim recalled. Today, he serves as the shipping company's general manager and assumed the elected chairman of the Tanzanian Chamber of Commerce in Guangzhou.

Realizing treasure dream in Guangzhou

In 2010, Tamim came to Guangzhou to do business. "African people want to do business in China, because most of the goods in Africa are from China. It is very easy to do business in Guangzhou," he exclaimed.

According to Tamim, Guangzhou has a variety of low-price and fine clothing wholesale markets, as well as direct exports to Africa. More importantly, the local government has issued many policies to provide a friendly business environment.

"Even though I couldn't speak a word of Chinese, I could still do business with Guangzhou locals," Tamim said.

Offering assistance for China-Tanzania trade

In 2022, Tamim was elected chairman of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce in Guangzhou. Since then, he has done his best to promote trade cooperation and exchanges between China and Tanzania, and to assist in resolving various trade disputes.

When asked what the most important thing for a successful businessman is, Tamim replied, "it's trust."

"Sometimes, because of business needs, you have to make some sample products and send them to certain countries. These exchanges require trust." Tamim emphasized that only when trust is established between people can we get support and help.

Bringing Chinese firms to Africa in the future

Official data show that China has been Africa's largest trading partner for more than a decade. The promising China-Africa trade will continue to bring tangible benefits to more and more Africans and Chinese. In this regard, Tamim said he hopes to cooperate with more Chinese companies to go to Africa for inspection, investment, factory construction, or something more meaningful.

"I will not only invest in China, but also invite large Chinese companies to go to Tanzania or Africa and do bigger business together," Tamim said.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061470/video.mp4

SOURCE GDToday