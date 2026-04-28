Tangible Growth and SAP Signavio announce strategic partnership to bring corporate strategy to business transformation

HELSINKI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangible Growth, the enterprise strategy execution platform, today announced a strategic partnership with SAP Signavio. The partnership creates a two-way connection between corporate strategy and business process transformation, giving leaders real-time visibility into whether their transformation investments are delivering.

Strategic priorities and process excellence initiatives have historically operated in separate workflows. Strategic direction is defined at the leadership level and communicated through presentations and quarterly reviews, while process insights surface generally bottom-up through reports and steering committees. By the time these perspectives converge, the information is often outdated or insufficient for effective decision-making.

The partnership addresses this gap by connecting SAP Signavio's process intelligence capabilities directly with Tangible Growth's strategy execution platform. Strategic priorities now reach process owners directly, and when operational reality diverges from strategic assumptions, that signal reaches leadership in time to act. As AI agents take on a larger role in orchestrating work across enterprise systems, this connection enables them to make decisions grounded in both process data and strategic context.

Together, the two platforms enable organizations to:

Prioritize process improvements that directly support strategic objectives

Ground strategic decisions in real-time operational insights

Accelerate time to value across transformation initiatives

Give AI-assisted workflows the strategic context needed for better decisions

The integration was developed in response to demand from a shared customer base seeking to move beyond static planning toward continuous transformation.



For more information about the partnership, including video and resources, visit https://www.tangible-growth.com/partners/sap

"SAP's Business Transformation Management is a powerhouse for technology and process transformation. With this partnership, we are for the first time connecting that power to corporate strategy, extending our strategy execution platform to the process layer. We are very excited about where this collaboration takes us next."

– Juuso Hämäläinen, CEO, Tangible Growth

"Our partnership with Tangible Growth closes a well-known market gap in the strategy-to-value journey. We aim to empower customers to translate strategic objectives into operational improvement programs, fully grounded in data. Together we will accelerate time to insights and time to value while ensuring all work done by process teams drives measurable business impact."

– Alessandro Manzi, Head of Product Management, SAP Signavio

About Tangible Growth

Tangible Growth is a European enterprise strategy execution platform. It helps organizations turn strategic intent into measurable outcomes through strategy management, execution planning, and real-time organizational alignment, building the change capability that makes transformation deliver lasting value. ISO27001 certified, GDPR compliant, with integrations for Slack, Jira, and HR platforms. More at tangible-growth.com



About SAP Signavio

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organisations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Media Contact: Jaakko Kankaanpää jaakko@tangible-growth.com +358 40 564 6909

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