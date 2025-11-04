Tangerine and Engine by Starling sign agreement to provide next generation banking for millions of Canadians

Engine to provide complete digital banking platform for 2+ million Tangerine clients in Canada

TORONTO and LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangerine Bank (Canada's award-winning digital bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of Scotiabank, one of the "Big 5" banks in Canada with assets of approximately $1.4 trillion) and Engine by Starling (the Starling Group's banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business) today announced an agreement to deliver a next-generation banking platform for more than 2 million Tangerine clients in Canada.

Terri-Lee Weeks, President and CEO, Tangerine Bank, and Sam Everington, CEO, Engine by Starling Tangerine and Engine by Starling Logo

Under the terms of the 10-year agreement, Tangerine will upgrade its core digital banking system to Engine's cloud-native banking platform, enabling the digital bank to supercharge its client experience and embark on an ambitious new phase of growth.

With Engine's SaaS platform, Tangerine's clients will experience best in class digital onboarding, chequing accounts, instant access savings, overdrafts, debit cards and smart money management features such as card controls and spending insights, delivered through an intuitive mobile app. Behind the scenes, Engine's end-to-end platform will provide a simplified account view and consolidate the capabilities and support tools Tangerine needs to reduce operational cost and complexity for employees.

Tangerine becomes Engine's first North American client after the British firm announced offices in New York and Toronto earlier this year. Born of the UK's Starling Bank in 2022, the company currently supports Salt Bank in Romania and AMP Bank GO in Australia.

Terri-Lee Weeks, President and CEO of Tangerine, said: "Tangerine chose Engine to help build the future of banking services for our clients – delivering a premier banking experience with intuitive, personalized features that evolve with client needs. Engine's modern core banking system uniquely provides an end-to-end platform on which Tangerine can innovate quickly and continuously, reducing the time-to-market for new products and features, and delivering world-class experiences for our clients – all while staying true to the client-first design that Tangerine is known for in Canada."

Sam Everington, CEO of Engine by Starling, added: "Engine's technology and operating model is a tried and tested blueprint for building market-leading digitally-native banks. It is a true fintech success story as we see our software enabling ambitious, innovative and customer-centric banks all over the world. This agreement with Tangerine is a major milestone and the largest deal we have signed to date, showing just how scalable and adaptable Engine is."

This announcement follows Engine's expansion into the North American market to support its global growth and to develop new capabilities. Tangerine will benefit from a dedicated Engine team in Toronto consisting of product, delivery and technical specialists, who will now collaborate to deliver a refreshed suite of digital features and services.

About Tangerine Bank:

Tangerine is one of Canada's leading digital banks, empowering over two million clients to reach their goals and move their finances forward. Known for a simple-to-use digital and mobile experience, Tangerine offers everyday banking products without any complicated hoops to jump through. From saving and spending to investing and borrowing, Tangerine's products are designed to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine's commitment to putting clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025 and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025**. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license.

For more information, visit tangerine.ca or connect with us on social on Instagram , LinkedIn , or TikTok.

About Engine by Starling

Engine by Starling is a SaaS technology provider with the goal of bringing its modern banking platform to banks around the world. The Engine platform, built to power Starling in the UK, is modular, API-based, cloud-native and a proven technology at scale.

For further information about Engine by Starling, please visit: enginebystarling.com

About Starling Group

Starling Group includes Starling Bank, the fully licensed and regulated UK bank, Engine by Starling, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, and Fleet Mortgages, a specialist Buy-to-Let mortgage lender. Headquartered in London, the Group has offices in Cardiff, Manchester and Southampton.

