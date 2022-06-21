Tampon Market to Reach US$ 8.5 Bn by 2032 Amid High Demand for Eco-friendly Feminine Hygiene Products - Future Market Insights, Inc.

In North America, the United States is expected maintain its lead over other countries due to high demand for eco-friendly products like organic feminine hygiene. Based on product type, sales of non-applicator tampons will gain traction

NEWARK, Del., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tampon market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 6.0% throughout the forecast period of 2022-2032, reaching US$ 8.5 Bn by the end of 2032. Tampons are a type of feminine hygiene product that are meant to absorb menstrual blood flow. They are considered to be more comfortable and eco-friendlier than sanitary pads and are now available across several developed and developing economies.

Due to increased awareness of the importance of feminine hygiene for women's health, demand for hygiene products such as tampons and pads has increased significantly.

Furthermore, manufacturers are now offering high-quality tampons in a number of sizes, which provide the same benefits as older forms. They are also launching different types and sizes of tampons based on their needs, which improves comfort, especially for women who lead an active lifestyle. These factors are expected to propel the demand for tampons in the forthcoming years.

"Rising government initiatives to raise awareness regarding feminine hygiene products, price reduction through subsidies, and wide availability of such products at online retail channels will boost the growth in the market over the assessment period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales of non-applicator tampons will gain traction.

In terms of material, cotton is expected to account for a dominant share in the market over the forecast period.

By sales channel, sales of tampons through online channels will remain high through 2032.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America tampon market over the forecast period owing to high demand for organic feminine hygiene products.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the South Asia tampon market amid rising government initiatives regarding the importance of feminine hygiene.

Competition Landscape

Leading tampon manufacturers are focusing on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of Tampon globally.

Major players present in the Tampon market Bodywise (UK) Ltd, Corman SpA, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Procter and Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Inc., and Cora & First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Global Tampon Market By Category

By Product Type:

Applicator Tampon

Non-Applicator Tampon

By Material Type:

Cotton

Rayon

Blended

By Source:

Organic

Conventional

By Nature:

Scented

Unscented

By Price Range:

Economy

Mid –range

Premium

By Sales Channel:

Wholesalers and Distributors

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy / Drug Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

SOURCE Future Market Insights