Tamara Makarenko Joins Veracity Worldwide In London Office

"I am excited to be joining a firm with a deep track-record for working on complex problems in some of the world's most challenging markets," said Tamara Makarenko. "I look forward to supporting Steven and the Veracity team as we advance the business goals of our clients."

In 2020 and 2021, Tamara was recognized for her work in the Chambers & Partners Litigation Support Guide. She holds a PhD in international politics from the University of Wales (Aberystwyth), an M.Litt. in international security studies from the University of St. Andrews, and a Bachelor of Arts in politics from the University of Manitoba. She speaks Ukrainian and has basic knowledge of French, German, Greek, and Russian.

About Veracity Worldwide

Veracity is the premier advisor on political, corruption, and reputation risks in challenging markets. We have deep expertise on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues in some of the world's most difficult countries. Our approach relies on credible insight, actionable analysis, and assured results. Our deep source networks and on-the-ground experience since 2007 make Veracity a leading business intelligence and strategic advisory firm. Veracity has offices in New York, Washington, London, Melbourne, and Tokyo.

