Talos Expands Liquidity Network with Keyrock Addition; Continues EU Expansion

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos , the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced an integration with Keyrock , a digital asset market maker. Through this integration, Talos customers will be provided with a deeper pool of global liquidity as Talos continues to expand in the European Union.

A technology-driven digital asset market maker and a preferred global liquidity partner, Keyrock is driven by the belief that liquidity is essential to any efficient financial market, and ready access to liquidity is vital in the digital asset market. This partnership will allow Talos customers to benefit from more efficient markets and improved liquidity to help navigate the rapidly evolving secondary markets.

"Our partnership with Keyrock is exciting as it perfectly aligns with Talos' accelerated global expansion and helps provide our clients with deeper liquidity as the institutional adoption of digital assets continues to grow," said Frank van Zegveld, Head of Sales EMEA at Talos. "Key to our continuing expansion is the ability to partner with industry-leading solutions providers such as Keyrock, who have established themselves as an important player in the space and a gateway to deep liquidity."

Commenting on the integration, Brad Howell, Managing Director Keyrock UK, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Talos, one of the leading names in digital asset trading technology, to provide their clients with access to our suite of liquidity solutions. Partnerships like this are critical to building a better, more accessible and efficient digital asset ecosystem."

The partnership brings together two of the industry's fastest-emerging and strongest digital asset companies. Both have experienced tremendous momentum over the past year as evidenced by Keyrock's $72 million Series B funding round in November 2022 and Talos's $105 million Series B funding round in May 2022.

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Cyprus, and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com .

Keyrock is a digital asset market maker building more inclusive and efficient markets. With their proprietary algorithmic technologies, they provide scalable and adaptable liquidity solutions for marketplaces and asset issuers alike. Keyrock is active on 85+ trading venues both centralized and decentralized and offers services like on-chain liquidity provision, OTC and algorithmic execution. Keyrock was founded in 2017 in Brussels, today it also has an office in the UK and is expanding with over 130 team members across the world. In November 2022, Keyrock raised $72M amid the FTX contagion, attracting investment from prominent players in the fintech industry such as Ripple and SIX Fintech Ventures.

