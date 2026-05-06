Talogy launches next-generation High Potential solution to transform global talent pipelines

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talogy, a global leader in talent management solutions, has announced the launch of its new High Potential (HiPo) solution, designed to redefine how the modern workforce identifies and develops future talent.

In an era of rapid digital transformation and shifting talent dynamics, traditional methods of identifying high-potential employees often fall short. Recent research from Talogy found that 91% of HR and 88% of leaders still use subjective performance ratings, which increases the risk of bias and limits the opportunity for predictive accuracy.

Using research-backed, science-based assessments, Talogy's new HiPo solution addresses these challenges by moving beyond 'gut feeling' and simple performance metrics to accurately identify and develop the individuals who will flourish into more complex and strategic roles in the future.

The solution also acknowledges that not every employee wants to lead. It highlights a specialist career path that will help organizations uncover their next creators and innovators, as well as future leaders.

A new standard for potential: The Talogy HiPo model

Using a simple, evidence-based framework, the model identifies four foundations of high potential that most accurately predict long-term success across roles, industries, and career tracks:

Aspiration - Aspires to progress in their career by taking on broader responsibilities and more demanding roles.

- Aspires to progress in their career by taking on broader responsibilities and more demanding roles. Agility - Adapts dynamically, embracing new challenges, learning fast and thriving in evolving situations.

- Adapts dynamically, embracing new challenges, learning fast and thriving in evolving situations. Commitment - Aligned and committed to the organization's mission, values, and future direction.

- Aligned and committed to the organization's mission, values, and future direction. Capacity - Demonstrates the ability to think broadly, connect widely, and inspire others.

"Identifying high potential is no longer just about who is doing well in their current role, it's about who has the capacity to lead in a future we can't yet fully define," said Alanna Harrington, Head of Emerging Talent Solutions at Talogy.

"Our new solution provides organizations with a data-led roadmap that builds resilient talent pipelines which are inclusive, objective, and aligned with global business priorities."

Key features and benefits

Scientific precision , leveraging Talogy's extensive research and validated assessment tools to minimize bias and maximize predictive accuracy.

, leveraging Talogy's extensive research and validated assessment tools to minimize bias and maximize predictive accuracy. Immersive experience , engaging participants with modern, candidate-centric assessments that gather deep behavioral insights.

, engaging participants with modern, candidate-centric assessments that gather deep behavioral insights. Actionable analytics that deliver intuitive reporting for stakeholders and personalized development plans for participants.

that deliver intuitive reporting for stakeholders and personalized development plans for participants. Scalable and global, available in multiple languages and designed for seamless integration into global HR tech ecosystems, making it ideal for multinational organizations.

Empowering the modern HR leader

By providing a clear, structured view of the internal talent landscape, Talogy enables HR professionals and leaders to make more informed decisions regarding succession planning, high-stakes hiring, and targeted professional development.

Find out more: https://talogy.ceros.site/en-hipo-hub

Images:

Alanna Harrington

HiPo model infographic (text description)

HiPo model infographic

About Talogy:

Talogy is proud to be one of the world's leading talent management solution providers. Crafting personalized solutions to help select, develop, and transform talent and organizations worldwide.

Partnering with organizations to truly understand their challenges inside out to help them make the best data-driven people decisions.

Combining 75+ years of expertise, an extensive content library, and innovative technology, Talogy helps clients find, build, and grow the best talent.

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